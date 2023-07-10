MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Angels' Shohei Ohtani, White Sox's Lance Lynn and More

1 of 3

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

To trade a once-in-a-generation superstar or not.

That is the decision the Angels are faced with over the next month.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the current belief is that a trade will not happen.

"Logic says Ohtani has to go, but trading arguably the greatest player ever goes beyond an analytic calculation, and two people who know Angels owner Arte Moreno said Sunday that they still don't believe he will ultimately pull that trigger."

The Angels enter the All-Star break seven games adrift of the Texas Rangers in the American League West, but they are fourth in the division. They are five games back of the second wild-card spot in the AL.

The team's fortunes took a massive hit when Trout went on the injured list, and its trade deadline fate could be determined by the first series out of the break.

The Angels host the Houston Astros from Friday-Sunday. Two or three losses in that series may shift the organization's thinking because those results would bury the Angels further in the AL standings.

Los Angeles could go on a run in July since it plays the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers after the Astros, but if things do not get better, the franchise could attempt to get a massive haul for Ohtani.

There is no precedent for what the return would be since a contender would be trading for Ohtani the pitcher and hitter.

The Angels must be blown away by any potential offers, and the prospective buyers need to have enough top-end major-and-minor-league talent to replenish the Angels roster if Ohtani departs.