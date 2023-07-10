MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Angels' Shohei Ohtani, White Sox's Lance Lynn and More

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Angels' Shohei Ohtani, White Sox's Lance Lynn and MoreJuly 10, 2023
The MLB trade deadline will be all about the Los Angeles Angels' decision to trade Shohei Ohtani.
The trade speculation intensified after the Angels' 1-9 record in the last 10 games and Mike Trout's placement on the injured list.
The Angels' season could go further downhill after the MLB All-Star break and that could lead to increased discussions about whether or not to deal the Japanese superstar, who is set to hit free agency this offseason.
Other names on the trade market seem more likely to be dealt before August 1.
The Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals, who are a combined 30 games under .500, could offload their top arms with the division titles out of reach.
Shohei Ohtani
To trade a once-in-a-generation superstar or not.
That is the decision the Angels are faced with over the next month.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the current belief is that a trade will not happen.
"Logic says Ohtani has to go, but trading arguably the greatest player ever goes beyond an analytic calculation, and two people who know Angels owner Arte Moreno said Sunday that they still don't believe he will ultimately pull that trigger."
The Angels enter the All-Star break seven games adrift of the Texas Rangers in the American League West, but they are fourth in the division. They are five games back of the second wild-card spot in the AL.
The team's fortunes took a massive hit when Trout went on the injured list, and its trade deadline fate could be determined by the first series out of the break.
The Angels host the Houston Astros from Friday-Sunday. Two or three losses in that series may shift the organization's thinking because those results would bury the Angels further in the AL standings.
Los Angeles could go on a run in July since it plays the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers after the Astros, but if things do not get better, the franchise could attempt to get a massive haul for Ohtani.
There is no precedent for what the return would be since a contender would be trading for Ohtani the pitcher and hitter.
The Angels must be blown away by any potential offers, and the prospective buyers need to have enough top-end major-and-minor-league talent to replenish the Angels roster if Ohtani departs.
Lance Lynn
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the Rangers are interested in acquiring Lance Lynn from the White Sox.
"The Texas Rangers have shown strong interest in White Sox veteran starter Lance Lynn, who struck out a franchise-record 16 batters and 11 batters in two of his last four starts. Lynn is earning $18.5 million this year with an $18.5 million club option or $1 million buyout in 2024.
Teams who have inquired say the White Sox continue to have a high asking price for him," Nightengale wrote.
The 36-year-old right-hander is 5-8 with a 6.03 ERA, but he has turned things around lately.
Lynn conceded a single hit and struck out 11 batters in his most-recent start against the Toronto Blue Jays. He has 41 strikeouts in his last four starts. He pitched into the sixth inning in each of those appearances.
The White Sox could be one of the biggest trade deadline sellers. Lynn and Lucas Giolito could be shipped off if the franchise believes it can't make up ground in the lowly AL Central, where the Cleveland Guardians are in first place at 45-45.
Texas needs starting pitching help to fend off the Astros and Seattle Mariners in the AL West.
The Rangers could add Lynn to a staff led by Nathan Eovaldi and Jon Gray. That would be a formidable top part of the rotation to enter the playoffs with.
Texas isn't guaranteed to land Lynn because other contenders with pitching needs should be involved as well, especially if Lynn keeps up his form from the last month.
Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Cardinals pair of Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty "are as good as gone."
St. Louis could give up on its miserable season by trading a handful of players and adding more prospects to its farm system to be ready for 2024 and beyond.
The Cardinals are 11.5 games back of the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Central, and there is little hope that a turnaround is in sight.
Montgomery, who was acquired last summer from the New York Yankees, is 6-7 with a 3.23 ERA and 96 strikeouts. He conceded four hits or less in five of his last seven starts.
Flaherty produced a mixed bag of results recently. He conceded 10 hits in starts against the San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals, but then pitched 12.2 scoreless innings in his last two appearances.
The Cardinals may only get one or two prospects in return because of the contract status of both pitchers, but anything will do to get something out of a horrible campaign.