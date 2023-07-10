Roster Holes Eagles Must Fill Before Training Camp

0 of 3

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the defending NFC champions, the Philadelphia Eagles have a roster capable of making a deep run through the NFL playoffs. They appear to be set up quite well for more success during the upcoming 2023 season.

Is Philadelphia's roster perfect, though? No. And that's the case for all of the league's 32 teams, as there's always a hole here or there that a team could stand to improve.

According to Over The Cap, the Eagles have $13.85 million in available cap space. So Philadelphia could still make a couple of signings to further upgrade its roster and give it an even better opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl title during the upcoming season.

Here's a look at several roster holes the Eagles may want to fill before training camp.