Roster Holes Eagles Must Fill Before Training Camp

Roster Holes Eagles Must Fill Before Training CampJuly 10, 2023
As the defending NFC champions, the Philadelphia Eagles have a roster capable of making a deep run through the NFL playoffs. They appear to be set up quite well for more success during the upcoming 2023 season.
Is Philadelphia's roster perfect, though? No. And that's the case for all of the league's 32 teams, as there's always a hole here or there that a team could stand to improve.
According to Over The Cap, the Eagles have $13.85 million in available cap space. So Philadelphia could still make a couple of signings to further upgrade its roster and give it an even better opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl title during the upcoming season.
Here's a look at several roster holes the Eagles may want to fill before training camp.
Wide Receiver
One of Philadelphia's primary battles in training camp could be for the third starting spot at wide receiver. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith will be Nos. 1 and 2 on the depth chart, but another receiver will need to start alongside that potent duo.
Quez Watkins is the front-runner, although the 25-year-old didn't put up huge numbers last season (33 catches for 354 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games). Also in the mix will be free-agent acquisition Olamide Zaccheaus, returner Greg Ward and others.
None of those WRs are a clear starting-caliber No. 3 option. That's why the Eagles should consider signing a free agent who can better fill that role and take some of the pressure off Brown and Smith in the offense while giving quarterback Jalen Hurts another playmaker to utilize in the passing game.
If Philadelphia added one more solid wide receiver, its offense could reach another level. And that would likely make the unit one of the best in the NFL in 2023.
Inside Linebacker Depth
The Eagles must be banking on Nakobe Dean to take a big step forward during the 2023 season. The 22-year-old, who was selected in the third round of the 2022 draft, played only 34 defensive snaps last year, but he's likely to start at middle linebacker this season.
Philadelphia doesn't have much depth beyond Dean, as Shaun Bradley is one of the only linebackers on the roster who could likely fill in on the inside. So if Dean doesn't break out, the Eagles could be in some trouble regarding the center of their defense.
That doesn't have to be the case, though, if Philadelphia goes out and signs a veteran MLB to serve as the primary backup to Dean. This player could also take over the starting role, should Dean get hurt or not live up to the Eagles' expectations.
There's no downside to Philadelphia inking a veteran LB to a low-risk high-reward deal, even if it's only for the short term. That could help the Eagles' defense become even more formidable for the upcoming season.
Safety
While free-agent acquisition Terrell Edmunds is sure to be one of Philadelphia's starting safeties for 2023, the other spot at the back of the team's secondary is less decided. At this point, either Reed Blankenship or rookie Sydney Brown is likely to be the starter.
Blankenship was a surprise performer as an undrafted rookie last season, as he had 34 tackles and one interception in 10 games (four of which were starts). But it's possible he may not replicate that production over the course of a long season.
Meanwhile, Brown has a ton of potential as a third-round draft pick out of Illinois, but it isn't a sure thing the 23-year-old will immediately step in and have success. There could be a learning curve for him in his debut NFL season.
So maybe the Eagles should consider bringing another safety into the mix, potentially one who could serve as a solid starter beside Edmunds. If this team is going to contend for a Super Bowl title, it needs to make its roster as strong as possible.