Updated Rankings For the WWE Star to Dethrone Roman Reigns as Universal Champion

Updated Rankings For the WWE Star to Dethrone Roman Reigns as Universal ChampionJuly 10, 2023
For the first time in three years, Roman Reigns appears to be genuinely vulnerable.
Over the course of his reign as The Tribal Chief, he has beaten everyone who has opposed him, mostly with the assistance of The Bloodline's Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman.
As his twin cousins break free of his rule, and Sikoa teases a takeover from within, Reigns likely sees his 1000-plus-day run as Undisputed WWE Universal champion nearing its conclusion.
Who is the top candidate to do the seemingly unthinkable by dethroning The Head of the Table, though?
4. Damian Priest
Damian Priest has little realistic shot at dethroning Reigns but the fact that he possesses the Money in the Bank means there is at least some semblance of a plan for him to cash in at some point.
While the likely target is Seth Rollins, the unpredictable nature of past cash-ins is just enough to keep The Archer of Infamy on this list of Superstars with a shot of dethroning The Tribal Chief.
That Priest is a heel and the dethroning of Reigns should really be handled by a babyface the company can run at in that position only further decreases the likelihood that he is the guy to get the nod.
Still, a lot can happen with that briefcase and it would not at all be surprising to see him cash in on whichever babyface does ultimately defeat The Head of the Table.
3. Solo Sikoa
There is a very real case to be made for Sikoa at the No. 2 spot, especially with the teased tension between him and Reigns, but it is entirely possible that the enforcer of The Bloodline will ultimately betray The Tribal Chief without having to necessarily square off with him in a one-on-one match that would jeopardize the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
At Money in the Bank, we saw Reigns demand to be tagged into the match against The Usos, to the dismay of Sikoa. Six nights later on SmackDown, Sikoa teased not returning the ceremonial lei of The Tribal Chief to Reigns.
Those two instances, added to several sideways glances and hints of dissatisfaction with the performance of The Head of the Table, suggest it is only a matter of time before Sikoa divorces himself from Reigns and stands alongside Jimmy and Jey.
Or, as his name suggests, goes it alone.
WWE has had a full-court press on Sikoa, portraying him as an unstoppable force and badass bulldozer, not unlike his uncle Umaga. It would not surprise anyone if he was ultimately the one to dethrone Reigns but at this point, there are two others with more equity built up who remain likelier options.
2. Jey Uso
In a perfect world, Jey Uso would pay off the three-year journey to the top of the WWE mountain by defeating the man who lied, manipulated and gaslit him and his family during that time, all for selfish gain.
He would defeat Reigns, win the Universal title and put an end to the egotistical heel's tyrannical run.
Jey will come close, too, if recent creative is any indication.
The July 7 episode of SmackDown saw Uso stand tall in the center of the ring with Reigns' most coveted prize in his hand and issue a challenge for a match, presumably at SummerSlam on August 5.
That match will likely be hugely dramatic, with emotions running wild and a red-hot crowd in Detroit ready to live and breathe on every near-fall and cinematic development.
Unfortunately, it still feels as though Reigns will find a way to escape with his title intact as WWE continues to tell the story of an all-powerful competitor systematically torn down by his own selfishness.
Perhaps the curveball is Jey's win, which would make sense and provide the entire three-year odyssey with a suitable conclusion that ends with the creation of a new main event star. Yet there is a different endgame that appears more likely given the overarching booking decisions we have seen since WrestleMania 39.
1. Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes saw his dreams of finishing his story and winning the title that eluded his father, the legendary "American Dream" Dusty, go up in smoke at WrestleMania 39 following interference from Sikoa.
The American Nightmare has been purposefully kept away from Reigns since coming up short in dethroning him, engaging both Brock Lesnar and Dominik Rhodes in high-profile feuds.
Despite earning wins over both of those men and preparing to wrap up the feud with The Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam, his goal remains to dethrone The Tribal Chief and win Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
He will, too, at WrestleMania 40.
Not only will it pay off his own, personal journey but also Reigns' three-year run.
Without The Usos and, presumably, Sikoa interfering on his behalf, Reigns will have to go it alone. No longer the leader of the Island of Relevance, he will be left abandoned, isolated and alone.
Rhodes will exploit it, take his title and end one of the truly great runs we have ever seen in WWE.
Jey Uso should be the guy, but there is more time, energy and long-term planning invested in Rhodes and he will be the guy who closes out the biggest show of the year having done the unthinkable by defeating The Tribal Chief on wrestling's grandest stage.