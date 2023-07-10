Updated Rankings For the WWE Star to Dethrone Roman Reigns as Universal Champion

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

For the first time in three years, Roman Reigns appears to be genuinely vulnerable.

Over the course of his reign as The Tribal Chief, he has beaten everyone who has opposed him, mostly with the assistance of The Bloodline's Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman.

As his twin cousins break free of his rule, and Sikoa teases a takeover from within, Reigns likely sees his 1000-plus-day run as Undisputed WWE Universal champion nearing its conclusion.

Who is the top candidate to do the seemingly unthinkable by dethroning The Head of the Table, though?