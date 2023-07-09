Packers' Aaron Jones Qualifies for Cornhole World Championship with Pro Yetty Irwan

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Jones may be a premier NFL running back, but that's not where his athletic prowess ends.

The Green Bay Packers running back won a preliminary tournament that advances him to to the Superhole IV Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina on August 4.

He, alongside Yetty Irwan, a cornhole professional and his playing partner, defeated former Chicago Bears defensive tackly Spice Adams and his partner in the semi-final before defeating WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia and her partner to take the title at Summerfest in Milwaukee.

The victory solidified the pair as the seventh entry into the event in August. Other professional athletes competing include Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison, Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr, Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner and former track-and-field star Sanya Richards-Ross.

This is the fourth year of the event, and football players have run the table to this point. Current San Francisco 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold won the inaugural event in 2020, while former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie won the event in 2021 and 2022.