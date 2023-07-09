NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Holding Private Workout for 'Multiple Teams' in Las Vegas

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

After a year off in 2022-23, veteran guard Isaiah Thomas may be charging up NBA courts once again.

Former NBA player Jamal Crawford tweeted that the two-time All-Star has a private workout set up in Las Vegas Monday that will put him on display in front of several NBA franchises.

Thomas played in 22 total games for three different organizations, averaging 8.4 points, 1.5 assists and 1.3 points. He has played for 10 teams in his 11-season career.

Thomas is just six seasons removed from his best career stretch, as his All-Star nods came in back-to-back seasons with a developing Boston Celtics team in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Thomas averaged 22.2 and 28.9 points respectively and helped the team reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 16-17.

The 5'9" guard last averaged double-digit points in 2019-20 with the Washington Wizards (12.2 ppg), but could still bring a depth scoring presence to a team that is strapped for cash. He last played on a veteran's minimum contract with the Charlotte Hornets in 2021-22.

While it is not known which teams are set to attend the workouts, all 30 teams are present in Vegas for the NBA Summer League, so he should have plenty of attendees.