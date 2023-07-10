2023 MLB Draft Results: Hot Takes for Dylan Crews, Paul Skenes, Top Prospects

0 of 5

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The first day of the 2023 MLB draft is in the books, and 70 of the nation's top amateur players have now realized their dream of being drafted into the professional ranks.

After plenty of talk of alternative options, LSU teammates Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews ended up going 1-2 at the top of the draft class after all. They were followed by a trio of outfielders in Max Clark, Wyatt Langford and Walker Jenkins, and the consensus top-five in this draft class were indeed the first five names called.

That was followed by a run on college bats, which pushed several top high school players to the bottom of the first round and on into the compensation round and the second round. That could mean a lot of above-slot bonuses or players finding their way onto college campuses in the fall.

Ahead, we've provided some early hot takes for five of the draft's biggest names as they get set to embark on the next step in their development.