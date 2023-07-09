Ricochet Blasts Logan Paul Being in WWE Money in the Bank Match after Scary Spot

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Ricochet is heating up his feud with Logan Paul ahead of their likely SummerSlam clash.

The high flyer took to social media to call out Paul's involvement in the 2023 Money in the Bank ladder match after the two messed up a planned high spot.

Paul and Ricochet had the biggest botch of the PLE, with Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio saying the pair's awkward Spanish Fly through tables was originally supposed to bring the crowd to its feet.

"They tried, as the ladder fell, to jump off the ladder, land on the top rope at the same time and immediately spring into a Spanish fly through the tables at the same time," Alvarez said.

Both men are clearly working as they start their build to a SummerSlam match. Ricochet called Paul out last week on Raw, and the pair are slated to meet face-to-face Monday night.

While there is some veracity in Ricochet's comment—Paul is the only member of the men's MITB ladder match who did not have to qualify—this is a matter of WWE blurring reality and fiction to set up a feud.

