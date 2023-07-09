X

    Ricochet Blasts Logan Paul Being in WWE Money in the Bank Match after Scary Spot

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 9, 2023

    Social media personality and professional wrestler Logan Paul attends the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 287 mixed martial arts event at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 8, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
    CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

    Ricochet is heating up his feud with Logan Paul ahead of their likely SummerSlam clash.

    The high flyer took to social media to call out Paul's involvement in the 2023 Money in the Bank ladder match after the two messed up a planned high spot.

    Ricochet @KingRicochet

    Well, at least now he know how we all felt when he was added to the match 🤷🏽‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/8S5vmRBOHF">https://t.co/8S5vmRBOHF</a>

    Paul and Ricochet had the biggest botch of the PLE, with Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio saying the pair's awkward Spanish Fly through tables was originally supposed to bring the crowd to its feet.

    WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe

    THIS JUST HAPPENED! 🤯 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MITB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MITB</a> <a href="https://t.co/l9qZ7x86Mu">pic.twitter.com/l9qZ7x86Mu</a>

    "They tried, as the ladder fell, to jump off the ladder, land on the top rope at the same time and immediately spring into a Spanish fly through the tables at the same time," Alvarez said.

    Both men are clearly working as they start their build to a SummerSlam match. Ricochet called Paul out last week on Raw, and the pair are slated to meet face-to-face Monday night.

    While there is some veracity in Ricochet's comment—Paul is the only member of the men's MITB ladder match who did not have to qualify—this is a matter of WWE blurring reality and fiction to set up a feud.

