Knicks Rumors: Donte DiVincenzo's $47M Guaranteed Contract Structure Revealed

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The final numbers for Donte DiVincenzo's contract with the New York Knicks are in, and it turns out he'll need to hit some big incentives to reach the full $50 million value.

Fred Katz of The Athletic reported DiVincenzo's guaranteed value is $47 million over the next four seasons, while he's eligible to earn $750,000 a year in "unlikely" bonuses.

The structure of the deal is unsurprising, as contracts are often reported with their maximum monetary value first before small details of the deal become public. Having the bonuses be structured as "unlikely" allows the Knicks to keep them off their cap number, which will help given they signed DiVincenzo to a non-taxpayer midlevel contract.

DiVincenzo averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 39.7 percent from three-point range last season with the Golden State Warriors. After nearly playing himself out of the NBA, DiVincenzo took a short-term contract with Golden State to prove his worth and potentially cash in—and did just that when he inked a deal in New York earlier this month.

The Knicks will likely slot DiVincenzo in their bench rotation behind Quentin Grimes at the 2 spot. It would take a mighty miracle, then, for him to reach the highest points of his incentives but things like Sixth Man of the Year could be in play if he takes another step forward.