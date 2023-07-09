X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Knicks Rumors: Donte DiVincenzo's $47M Guaranteed Contract Structure Revealed

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 9, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 4: Donte DiVincenzo #0 of the Golden State Warriors shoots a three point basket during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 4, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    The final numbers for Donte DiVincenzo's contract with the New York Knicks are in, and it turns out he'll need to hit some big incentives to reach the full $50 million value.

    Fred Katz of The Athletic reported DiVincenzo's guaranteed value is $47 million over the next four seasons, while he's eligible to earn $750,000 a year in "unlikely" bonuses.

    Fred Katz @FredKatz

    Donte DiVincenzo's contract structure, per source:<br><br>2023-24: $10.9M<br>2024-25: $11.4M<br>2025-26: $12M<br>2026-27: $12.5M<br><br>Plus $750K in unlikely bonuses each season for LOTS of things, including DPOY, MVP, MIP, 6MOY and All-NBA.

    The structure of the deal is unsurprising, as contracts are often reported with their maximum monetary value first before small details of the deal become public. Having the bonuses be structured as "unlikely" allows the Knicks to keep them off their cap number, which will help given they signed DiVincenzo to a non-taxpayer midlevel contract.

    DiVincenzo averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 39.7 percent from three-point range last season with the Golden State Warriors. After nearly playing himself out of the NBA, DiVincenzo took a short-term contract with Golden State to prove his worth and potentially cash in—and did just that when he inked a deal in New York earlier this month.

    The Knicks will likely slot DiVincenzo in their bench rotation behind Quentin Grimes at the 2 spot. It would take a mighty miracle, then, for him to reach the highest points of his incentives but things like Sixth Man of the Year could be in play if he takes another step forward.

    Knicks Rumors: Donte DiVincenzo's $47M Guaranteed Contract Structure Revealed
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon