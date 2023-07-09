Titans Insider: Malik Willis's 'Roster Spot Isn't Guaranteed' After Will Levis Trade

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

One year after they selected him in the third round of the NFL draft, Malik Willis might already be on shaky ground with the Tennessee Titans.

Jim Wyatt of the Titans's official site answered a fan question about Willis's status since the arrival of Will Levis signaled the franchise's pivot to new long-term solution under center:

"Malik's roster spot isn't guaranteed, even with the new rule. Ryan Tannehill and Will Levis will be on the 53-man roster because Tannehill is the starter, and Levis was the 33rd overall pick and he's going to be given time. So, Malik needs to keep improving, and earn his spot. Right now, I think he will be on the 53 himself, and I wasn't thinking that way the beginning of May. Malik outperformed Levis this offseason, and definitely showed improvement from a year ago. But things can change."

As Wyatt referenced, NFL owners approved a rule allowing teams to carry a third quarterback on the game-day squad without him counting against the available spots. The player in question does have to be on the 53-man active roster, though.

That could be of particular consequence to Willis, who figures to be the third quarterback in Tennessee's depth chart behind Levis and Ryan Tannehill.

Under the old rule, Willis could've been in even more danger of getting cut altogether or at the very least bumped down to the practice squad. Now, the Titans have a little more flexibility to keep him under contract.

Given both his age (24) and team-friendly rookie contract, Willis arguably carries enough value for Tennessee to occupy one of the 53 active roster slots.

As much as he struggled in his first season (31-of-61 for 276 yards and three interceptions), there's still too much risk in cutting him and watching him thrive elsewhere. Levis is no sure thing, either, so the Titans shouldn't be afraid to hedge their bets.

Still, it doesn't look as though the organization is totally sold on Willis, especially with a new general manager (Ran Carthon) who wasn't responsible for drafting him in the first place.