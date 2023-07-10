Free-Agent Contracts Giants Must Consider Before Training Camp

Free-Agent Contracts Giants Must Consider Before Training CampJuly 10, 2023
The New York Giants appear to be going all-in on the 2023 season, which is logical after the team made it to the divisional round last year. New York retained key players like Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley and used free agency and the draft to address its biggest weaknesses.
Adding the likes of Darren Waller, Parris Campbell and rookie Jalin Hyatt should help upgrade what was a lackluster receiving corps in 2022. Using a first-round pick on Deonte Banks should give defensive coordinator Don Martindale the big physical perimeter corner he has been lacking.
On paper, the Giants have a fairly complete roster that should provide a strong chance of returning to the postseason. That doesn't mean, though, that New York doesn't have room for a few last-minute additions.
While the Giants have just $4.1 million in cap space, that number could grow if they reach a long-term deal with Barkley before the July 17 deadline to extend franchise-tagged players. Here, we'll examine three unsigned veterans New York should consider when and if that money becomes available and before training camp opens on July 25.
G Justin Pugh
The Giants appear to be set at tackle with Evan Neal and Andrew Thomas as bookends. New York also bolstered its offensive interior by taking center John Michael Schmitz in the second round of April's draft.
However, the Giants could use more help along the line after surrendering 49 sacks in 2022. Bringing back guard Justin Pugh could provide that assistance.
A first-round pick of the Giants in 2013, Pugh has spent the last five years with the Arizona Cardinals. Though he's never been a Pro Bowl talent, Pugh has become a reliable and seasoned veteran with 119 starts on his resume.
When last healthy in 2021, Pugh was responsible for only two penalties and zero sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. However, he was limited to five games in 2022 by a torn ACL and is still recovering—though his rehabilitation appears to be going well.
"My ACL recovery is going great," Pugh tweeted on June 15.
If Pugh is looking to reestablish himself as an NFL starter, he could be willing to sign a team-friendly contract ahead of the 2023 season. That would benefit the Giants, as would a reunion with their former early draft selection.
Edge Justin Houston
The Giants, who logged 41 sacks in 2022, have a pretty solid pass-rushing rotation in Leonard Williams, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari. However, a team with Super Bowl aspirations can never have too many pass-rushers—a fact the Giants should have learned from the rival Philadelphia Eagles, who amassed 70 sacks last year.
Adding another rotational sack artist to the defense ahead of camp would be sensible, and New York can find a prime candidate in four-time Pro Bowler Justin Houston.
Even at 34, Houston remains a potent situational pass-rusher. Though he played just 44 percent of the defensive snaps with the Baltimore Ravens last year, he recorded 9.5 sacks and 25 quarterback pressures.
Capable of rushing from either the defensive end spot or the outside linebacker position, Houston could give Martindale a bit more versatility in his pass-rushing rotation. He's also familiar with Martindale's schemes and tendencies after playing under him in Baltimore two years ago.
Houston had just 4.5 sacks under Martindale in 2021 but remained consistent with 24 quarterback pressures.
While Houston can't be considered a bargain-bin free agent, New York shouldn't have to free up too much space in order to afford him. Last season, Houston played on a relatively modest one-year, $3.5 million contract.
CB Marcus Peters
Houston isn't the only former Raven New York should consider reuniting with Martindale. Cornerback Marcus Peters remains available and could be a valuable veteran addition in the secondary.
While Banks, in theory, will give Martindale his lockdown man corner, there would be no downside to adding a second. Peters is coming off a rough two-year stretch—he suffered a torn ACL in 2021 and struggled in coverage last year, allowing an opposing passer rating of 113.7—but was a three-time Pro Bowler before the injury.
Peters has also been a big-time turnover producer, amassing 32 career interceptions, 11 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries. That's an extremely relevant fact for a Giants team that had just six interceptions a year ago.
There has been some buzz about the Las Vegas Raiders having interest in Peters, and according to The Athletic's Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed, the Raiders "seem likely to sign" Peters before training camp.
However, Peters' late-offseason availability points to an underwhelming market, meaning the Giants may be able to land him on a deal that makes financial sense. Adding him would help round out a playoff-caliber defense, but New York must make a move before a team like Las Vegas pulls him from the free-agent player pool.
*Cap and contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.