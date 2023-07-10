Free-Agent Contracts Giants Must Consider Before Training Camp

0 of 3

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The New York Giants appear to be going all-in on the 2023 season, which is logical after the team made it to the divisional round last year. New York retained key players like Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley and used free agency and the draft to address its biggest weaknesses.



Adding the likes of Darren Waller, Parris Campbell and rookie Jalin Hyatt should help upgrade what was a lackluster receiving corps in 2022. Using a first-round pick on Deonte Banks should give defensive coordinator Don Martindale the big physical perimeter corner he has been lacking.



On paper, the Giants have a fairly complete roster that should provide a strong chance of returning to the postseason. That doesn't mean, though, that New York doesn't have room for a few last-minute additions.



While the Giants have just $4.1 million in cap space, that number could grow if they reach a long-term deal with Barkley before the July 17 deadline to extend franchise-tagged players. Here, we'll examine three unsigned veterans New York should consider when and if that money becomes available and before training camp opens on July 25.

