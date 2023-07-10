Roster Holes Steelers Must Fill Before Training Camp

0 of 3

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

All signs point to the Pittsburgh Steelers being back in the playoff mix in 2023. The Steelers won nine games a year ago, appear to have strengthened their roster through free agency and the draft and have a quarterback in Kenny Pickett who is entering his pivotal second season.



The time for reloading the roster is nearly over, as the Steelers are set to open training camp on July 26. From there, the focus will shift to evaluation, as Pittsburgh will face the difficult task of whittling the roster down to 53 players.



With $12.3 million in cap space remaining, Pittsburgh should strongly consider adding a few final pieces to their camp roster before the evaluation begins. The Steelers play in the loaded AFC North, and a few potential holes remain that could prevent them from challenging teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals within the division.



Below, we'll examine three lingering question marks and a few free-agent options for the Steelers to consider adding before camp.

