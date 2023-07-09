MLB

    MLB Draft 2023: Selection Order and Predictions for 1st-Round Baseball Prospects

    Joe TanseyJuly 9, 2023

      HOOVER, AL - MAY 25: LSU Tigers pitcher Paul Skenes (20) during the 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the LSU Tigers on May 25, 2023 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The MLB draft carries a complexity that the other major sport drafts do not have.

      Teams are allotted a designated amount of bonus money. For example, the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have the No. 1 overall pick, have $16,185,700 for their draft picks, per MLB.com.

      The slot value for the top selection is $9.72 million, and that is where the complications lie for the Pirates and who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB draft.

      LSU outfielder Dylan Crews is reportedly looking for $10 million, per ESPN.com's Kiley McDaniel.

      "Whether this number has been said out loud or implied, or this is merely shorthand for "over slot," multiple teams picking at the top have said to me this week that Crews wants $10 million. I alluded to this in the previous mock draft being a logical move for Crews," McDaniel wrote.

      If that is true, the Pirates may turn away from Crews to select his LSU teammate, pitcher Paul Skenes or Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford.

      That could lead to Crews falling one or two spots compared to what he was initially projected, and it would give Langford and Skenes a higher probability of landing in the top two.

    Selection Order

      OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 22: Dylan Crews #3 of the LSU Tigers runs to first base after hitting a single during the 11th inning against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Charles Schwab Field on June 22, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska. LSU Tigers defeated Wake Forest Demon Deacons to advance to the NCAA College World Series Finals. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
      Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

      First Round

      1. Pittsburgh

      2. Washington

      3. Detroit

      4. Texas

      5. Minnesota

      6. Oakland

      7. Cincinnati

      8. Kansas City

      9. Colorado

      10. Miami

      11. Los Angeles Angels

      12. Arizona

      13. Chicago Cubs

      14. Boston

      15. Chicago White Sox

      16. San Francisco

      17. Baltimore

      18. Milwaukee

      19. Tampa Bay

      20. Toronto

      21. St. Louis

      22. Seattle

      23. Cleveland

      24. Atlanta

      25. San Diego

      26. New York Yankees

      27. Philadelphia

      28. Houston

      Full draft order can be found here.

    Dylan Crews Drops to No. 3

      OMAHA, NE - JUNE 26: Dylan Crews #3 of the LSU Tigers slides into third base during game three of the Division I Men's Baseball Championship against the Florida Gators held at Charles Schwab Field on June 26, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
      Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

      Crews' rumored contract demands could force the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals to pass on him.

      The Athletic's Keith Law projected Crews would go at No. 3 to the Detroit Tigers in his latest mock draft, while McDaniel mocked the LSU outfielder at No. 2.

      The projections have turned against Crews at No. 1. That could still happen, but there appears to be a greater chance of him dropping to the Tigers.

      Detroit is essentially in wait-and-see mode. Its strategy could be as simple as taking the last of the top-three prospects available.

      The Tigers could afford Crews' large demands and spend less money on their next few picks. They have $15.7 million in pool money to work with, which is the second-highest total begind Pittsburgh.

      Detroit can balance out its draft spending by landing cheaper prospects at Nos. 37 and 45.

      The potential selection of Crews could give the Tigers a pair of top-three draft picks in their order in short time. 2020 No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson is already a fixture at the top of their order.

    Position Players Dominate Top 10

      OMAHA, NE - JUNE 25: Wyatt Langford #36 of the Florida Gators scores a run against the LSU Tigers during game two of the Division I Men's Baseball Championship held at Charles Schwab Field on June 25, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
      Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

      The upper echelon of draft prospects is dominated by position players.

      Crews and Langford are near locks to land in the top three, and they should be followed off the board by a combination of the top high-school and collegiate bats.

      Skenes and Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder are the only top 10 pitchers in the mock drafts from McDaniel and Law.

      Lowder's position in the top 10 could be dependent on how much teams value the available hitters.

      Indiana high-school prospect Max Clark and North Carolina native Walker Jenkins are expected to be the first two prep prospects off the board.

      Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez, Virginia catcher Kyle Teel, TCU third baseman Brayden Taylor and Vanderbilt outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. could all be top 10 selections as well.

      A run on pitchers will happen at some point of the first round, but bats will be the priority in the top 10 picks, and it would be stunning to see more than three hurlers go in that range.

