MLB Draft 2023: Selection Order and Predictions for 1st-Round Baseball Prospects

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The MLB draft carries a complexity that the other major sport drafts do not have.

Teams are allotted a designated amount of bonus money. For example, the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have the No. 1 overall pick, have $16,185,700 for their draft picks, per MLB.com.

The slot value for the top selection is $9.72 million, and that is where the complications lie for the Pirates and who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB draft.

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews is reportedly looking for $10 million, per ESPN.com's Kiley McDaniel.

"Whether this number has been said out loud or implied, or this is merely shorthand for "over slot," multiple teams picking at the top have said to me this week that Crews wants $10 million. I alluded to this in the previous mock draft being a logical move for Crews," McDaniel wrote.

If that is true, the Pirates may turn away from Crews to select his LSU teammate, pitcher Paul Skenes or Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford.

That could lead to Crews falling one or two spots compared to what he was initially projected, and it would give Langford and Skenes a higher probability of landing in the top two.