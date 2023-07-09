Angel Reese Draws Twitter Praise for Strong Play in USA's Win vs. Canada

Angel Reese Draws Twitter Praise for Strong Play in USA's Win vs. CanadaJuly 9, 2023
Team U.S.A is heading to the finals of the FIBA Women's Americup.
Canada put up a fight but came up just short against the No. 1 ranked Americans, 67-63. The win advanced the U.S. to the Championship, where they will face Brazil.
USA Basketball @usabasketball
Moving on to play for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AmeriCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AmeriCup</a> gold tomorrow night!<br><br>🇺🇸 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AmeriCupW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AmeriCupW</a> <a href="https://t.co/PBGhWzesPE">pic.twitter.com/PBGhWzesPE</a>
LSU standout Angel Reese was among the most active players on the U.S. team, scoring 10 points and grabbing 13 rebounds and a steal in 24:54.
Fans on Twitter praised Reese's tenacity on the court, with many noting the physical matchup between her and Aaliyah Edwards
E J @EJayArrow
This matchup between 🇺🇸 & 🇨🇦 has been EVERYTHING I imagined it would be! Angel Reese v Aaliyah Edwards down low is giving BIG BULLY BASKETBALL 🔥 <br><br>& can I also note how impressive Syla Swords is!!!! A rising senior in HS & playing with & against future pros. Just incredible.
Reese and the Americans will look to avenge a 67-54 loss to Brazil during pool play. The Championship is set for Sunday at 7:30 E.T.