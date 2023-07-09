Angel Reese Draws Twitter Praise for Strong Play in USA's Win vs. Canada

Set Number: X164332 TK2

Team U.S.A is heading to the finals of the FIBA Women's Americup.

Canada put up a fight but came up just short against the No. 1 ranked Americans, 67-63. The win advanced the U.S. to the Championship, where they will face Brazil.

LSU standout Angel Reese was among the most active players on the U.S. team, scoring 10 points and grabbing 13 rebounds and a steal in 24:54.

Fans on Twitter praised Reese's tenacity on the court, with many noting the physical matchup between her and Aaliyah Edwards

Reese and the Americans will look to avenge a 67-54 loss to Brazil during pool play. The Championship is set for Sunday at 7:30 E.T.