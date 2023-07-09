X

    Angel Reese Draws Twitter Praise for Strong Play in USA's Win vs. Canada

    Jack MurrayJuly 9, 2023

    College Basketball: NCAA Finals: Closeup of LSU Angel Reese (10) during game vs Iowa at American Airlines Arena Dallas, TX 4/2/2023 CREDIT: Greg Nelson (Photo by Greg Nelson /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164332 TK2)
    Team U.S.A is heading to the finals of the FIBA Women's Americup.

    Canada put up a fight but came up just short against the No. 1 ranked Americans, 67-63. The win advanced the U.S. to the Championship, where they will face Brazil.

    USA Basketball @usabasketball

    Moving on to play for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AmeriCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AmeriCup</a> gold tomorrow night!<br><br>🇺🇸 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AmeriCupW?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AmeriCupW</a> <a href="https://t.co/PBGhWzesPE">pic.twitter.com/PBGhWzesPE</a>

    LSU standout Angel Reese was among the most active players on the U.S. team, scoring 10 points and grabbing 13 rebounds and a steal in 24:54.

    Fans on Twitter praised Reese's tenacity on the court, with many noting the physical matchup between her and Aaliyah Edwards

    Matthew Brune @MatthewBrune_

    Angel Reese makes another winning play.<br><br>Immediate ball pressure, knocks the ball loose, then digs down to force the turnover. <a href="https://twitter.com/LSUwbkb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LSUwbkb</a> <a href="https://t.co/K2WtMJNgqF">pic.twitter.com/K2WtMJNgqF</a>

    5:35🫡 @probablyatypo

    aaliyah edwards is battling angel reese with shay colley and nirra fields as her guards. and she doing work. you think paige bueckers aint gon elevate that? yeah ok 👌🏾

    E J @EJayArrow

    This matchup between 🇺🇸 &amp; 🇨🇦 has been EVERYTHING I imagined it would be! Angel Reese v Aaliyah Edwards down low is giving BIG BULLY BASKETBALL 🔥 <br><br>&amp; can I also note how impressive Syla Swords is!!!! A rising senior in HS &amp; playing with &amp; against future pros. Just incredible.

    Matthew Brune @MatthewBrune_

    Angel Reese with her patented double putback to extend USA's lead in the first half <a href="https://t.co/bNbFbHk7Vr">pic.twitter.com/bNbFbHk7Vr</a>

    Aneela @WHoopsBlogger

    Angel Reese continues to be SO good. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AmeriCupW?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AmeriCupW</a>

    Reese and the Americans will look to avenge a 67-54 loss to Brazil during pool play. The Championship is set for Sunday at 7:30 E.T.