Hot Takes on Pistons' Ausar Thompson, Ivey vs. Magic's Anthony Black, Jett Howard

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

After watching his twin brother show out in his respective Summer League debut, it was Ausar Thompson's turn Saturday as the Detroit Pistons took on the Orlando Magic with plenty of lottery-level talent spread all across the floor.

And while he didn't set the world on fire offensively, the Overtime Elite Finals MVP did a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor, showing why he was one of the more highly touted wing prospects in this year's draft class.

Taking just four shots, Thompson only had seven points in his debut, but he supplemented that with some excellent work on the glass and on the defensive end of the floor. He finished with nine rebounds to go along with three assists, a steal and two blocks.

He stuffed the staff sheet, much like his brother Amen, who had a strong debut with the Rockets on Friday night before suffering an ankle injury.

Both brothers managed to show their tenacity on defense, which is one of the main reasons they were taken back-to-back in the top five of June's NBA draft.

Aside from Thompson, Detroit had a lot more young talent on the floor in the win who are sure to be a part of the team's regular season rotation. Big men Jalen Duren and James Wiseman each had strong outings, dropping 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Jaden Ivey, the organization's No. 5 pick from last year, struggled as he entered the second Summer League of his career, finishing with 14 points on 5-of-19 shooting from the field and six turnovers. He did have five steals, however.

NBA Twitter was pretty impressed with Thompson and the rest of the Pistons' young group.

As for the Magic, they had both of their lottery picks, Anthony Black and Jett Howard, on the floor Saturday.

And Black, the No. 6 overall pick in this year's draft, had a really strong performance, dropping 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting to go along with five rebounds, five assists and three steals in the losing effort.

The former Arkansas Razorback looked like the best player on the floor after a slow start to the game

Howard, meanwhile, had a respectable outing as well, finishing with eight points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Magic Twitter was hyped up after seeing Black's performance.

Detroit will be back in action Sunday against the Rockets while Magic will have a day off before taking on the Indiana Pacers on Monday.