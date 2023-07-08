X

NBA

    Hot Takes on Pistons' Ausar Thompson, Ivey vs. Magic's Anthony Black, Jett Howard

    Francisco RosaJuly 8, 2023

    After watching his twin brother show out in his respective Summer League debut, it was Ausar Thompson's turn Saturday as the Detroit Pistons took on the Orlando Magic with plenty of lottery-level talent spread all across the floor.

    And while he didn't set the world on fire offensively, the Overtime Elite Finals MVP did a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor, showing why he was one of the more highly touted wing prospects in this year's draft class.

    Taking just four shots, Thompson only had seven points in his debut, but he supplemented that with some excellent work on the glass and on the defensive end of the floor. He finished with nine rebounds to go along with three assists, a steal and two blocks.

    He stuffed the staff sheet, much like his brother Amen, who had a strong debut with the Rockets on Friday night before suffering an ankle injury.

    Both brothers managed to show their tenacity on defense, which is one of the main reasons they were taken back-to-back in the top five of June's NBA draft.

    Aside from Thompson, Detroit had a lot more young talent on the floor in the win who are sure to be a part of the team's regular season rotation. Big men Jalen Duren and James Wiseman each had strong outings, dropping 17 and 16 points, respectively.

    Meanwhile, Jaden Ivey, the organization's No. 5 pick from last year, struggled as he entered the second Summer League of his career, finishing with 14 points on 5-of-19 shooting from the field and six turnovers. He did have five steals, however.

    NBA Twitter was pretty impressed with Thompson and the rest of the Pistons' young group.

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    Ausar Thompson with the dime to James Wiseman 😤 <a href="https://t.co/gJPcIO5G91">pic.twitter.com/gJPcIO5G91</a>

    Jack Kelly @jack_kelly_313

    Ausar Thompson with his 3rd assist, all of which have come via transition. <br><br>Definitely a pass-first guy on the break—so welcomed to this Detroit team.

    ᵂᴵᴸᴸ @BiasedHouston

    Detroit is going to be so shocked when they realize Ausar Thompson can handle the ball and is a really good playmaker.

    Pistons Talk @Pistons__Talk

    Halftime thoughts <br><br>- Jaden Ivey needs to slow down <br>- Ausar Thompson looks very comfortable <br>- Marcus Sasser looks like he could contribute day one

    probably not zariq @notrazpberry

    ausar thompson's feel for the game is immediately second best on the team side by side with cade

    Draft Deeper @DraftDeeper

    Ausar Thompson's playmaking today has been the story of Pistons/Magic along with Jett's shooting/secondary ball handling. Thompson's vision is up there with his brothers, that was on tape at OTE.

    Motor City Hoops @MotorCityHoops

    Ausar Thompson can REALLY pass the ball….will be exciting to see some creative ways Monty Williams and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pistons?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pistons</a> can utilize that

    BULLYBALL @RealBullyBall

    Ausar Thompson is so nice already LMAO can we please let him cook

    PistonPowered @PistonPowered

    I'm all in on watching Ausar Thompson. Him and Ivey with Cade is going to be really fun.

    Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

    Bag work for <a href="https://twitter.com/JalenDuren?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenDuren</a>... <a href="https://t.co/ZOMPt3PsPo">pic.twitter.com/ZOMPt3PsPo</a>

    probably not zariq @notrazpberry

    JALEN DUREN JUST HIT A THREE POINTER <a href="https://t.co/3J4gHZ2MQ5">pic.twitter.com/3J4gHZ2MQ5</a>

    J. Wilder Adams @whatsontapnba

    Jalen Duren with a jumper is a top-5 player from 2022 MINIMUM <a href="https://t.co/xA7ZjfQ5Gc">pic.twitter.com/xA7ZjfQ5Gc</a>

    BMiller Stan🔫😈 @banslovesmom

    It's jalen duren's team now😌 <a href="https://t.co/Yc4u8cwMvK">pic.twitter.com/Yc4u8cwMvK</a>

    Jasper Apollonia @BladeCunningham

    I fully pledge my support to Jalen Duren and his decision to do whatever he feels like in Summer League

    Jack Kelly @jack_kelly_313

    Jalen Duren out here looking like Kevin Durant. <br><br>17 points — 3 of which have been jumpers.

    As for the Magic, they had both of their lottery picks, Anthony Black and Jett Howard, on the floor Saturday.

    And Black, the No. 6 overall pick in this year's draft, had a really strong performance, dropping 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting to go along with five rebounds, five assists and three steals in the losing effort.

    The former Arkansas Razorback looked like the best player on the floor after a slow start to the game

    Howard, meanwhile, had a respectable outing as well, finishing with eight points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

    Magic Twitter was hyped up after seeing Black's performance.

    Brandon Baker @BBakerHogs

    Anthony Black went OFF in his NBA Summer League debut!<br><br>- 17 points<br>- 5 rebounds<br>- 5 assists<br>- 3 steals<br>- 7/10 (70%) FG<br>- 1/2 (50%) 3P<br>- 2/3 (67%) FT<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProHogs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProHogs</a> <a href="https://t.co/EdahV3CuaW">pic.twitter.com/EdahV3CuaW</a>

    Huncho Hoops @HunchoHoops

    Jeff Weltman speaks on Anthony Black &amp; the Magic Big 3/Young Core<br><br>"Anthony Black is everything the league is looking for…his special talent is unlocking others and raises the ceiling for the team" <br><br>"Goal of developing internal competition where we can drive our own betterment" <a href="https://t.co/Ymzo0moTt0">pic.twitter.com/Ymzo0moTt0</a>

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    My god. Anthony Black in NBA spacing is a MONSTER

    WeltGawd @MagicMan816

    Turns out that Anthony Black and Jett Howard are both point guards.<br><br>Gradey Dick nor Jordan Hawkins have this level of playmaking.

    Rayshard❼ ( Jett Black SZN👑 ) @Rayshard07

    Jett Howard passing and defense today has really stood out<br><br>Anthony Black is going to be a nightly triple double threat <br><br>Kevon Harris is looking like the best player on the floor with all these lottery picks<br><br>Caleb Houstan looks stronger and does what you want from 3 and D wing <a href="https://t.co/QCQoxDGvYx">pic.twitter.com/QCQoxDGvYx</a>

    First Responder Drew @haaaaandrew

    Anthony Black is legitimately doing everything for the Magic right now

    Deb #HollandGangGang @debswim2010

    We made the correct pick at 6! Anthony Black 🔥

    Detroit will be back in action Sunday against the Rockets while Magic will have a day off before taking on the Indiana Pacers on Monday.