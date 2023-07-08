Rockets Rumors: Amen Thompson's Ankle Injury a Grade 2 Sprain; Out for Summer League

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Houston Rockets rookie first-round pick Amen Thompson will reportedly miss the rest of summer league due to an ankle injury.

According to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Thompson suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, and he is expected to miss between three and four weeks.

Thompson left Friday's game in the final minute after landing awkwardly while going for a rebound:

Houston selected Thompson with No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. His twin brother, Ausar Thompson, went fifth overall to the Detroit Pistons.

The 6'7" Thompson starred for the Overtime Elite, and while it remains to be seen how well he will transition from that league to the NBA, early returns were good in the summer league.

In 28 minutes of play Friday, Thompson had an impressive 16 points, five assists, four rebounds, four blocks and three steals, showing his ability to impact the game in myriad ways.

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Thompson said after the game that his ankle was "pretty sore."

Thompson figures to be a key cog in the Rockets' attempt to return to playoff contention after winning between 17 and 22 games in each of the past three seasons.

He is joining a roster that includes 2021 No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green and 2022 No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr., as well as other talented, young players in guard Kevin Porter Jr. and center Alperen Şengün.

Additionally, the Rockets signed former Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet and former Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks to big free-agent contracts this offseason.

Now that Houston has the type of leadership it lacked in previous years, it could be a threat to compete for a playoff spot in 2023-24 and beyond.