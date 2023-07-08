Dodgers' Roberts: Mookie Betts' 'Only Comp' in 2023 Is 'Incomparable' Shohei Ohtani

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Two of MLB's biggest stars are sharing the same baseball field this weekend as Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels visit Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani and Betts are also two of the most unique stars, given that Ohtani pitches and hits while Betts added the middle infield on a semi-regular basis to his defensive repertoire this year.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was "asked to contextualize what Betts is accomplishing," per Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue, and the skipper provided the following response.

"It's incomparable. I think the only comp is Ohtani, and what he does is incomparable.

"But I think if you're talking about somebody who's doing something that's very unique, at a high level, it's just very rare. You can plug him in at shortstop or second base, and the offensive production is superstar production. Mookie's willingness, eagerness, to do whatever is asked of him is pretty incredible."

Roberts has heaped lofty praise at Betts before, notably calling him a "modern-day Rickey Henderson" for his penchant to get an offense going from the leadoff spot a la the Hall of Fame outfielder.

Betts did just that Friday in an 11-4 win, hitting a leadoff homer to put the Dodgers ahead 1-0. He later hit another homer and a double and finished with four RBI. For the season, the 2018 American League MVP has 25 home runs, 61 RBI and a .959 OPS.

Ohtani has been nothing short of sensational in his own right, dominating at the plate (31 homers, 68 RBI, 1.031 OPS) and on the mound (7-4, 3.32 ERA, 132 strikeouts). He's the clear American League MVP through the first half of the season and will now head with Betts to Seattle next week for the All-Star Game.