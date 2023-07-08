WNBA All-Star Game 2023 Rosters Announced After Team Stewart vs. Team Wilson Draft

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty selected their 2023 WNBA All-Star Game rosters Saturday as part of the All-Star draft.

Wilson and Stewart, who are team captains for the second consecutive year, earned the distinction by being the two highest vote-getters in All-Star fan voting.

After Saturday's selection special, the rosters for Team Wilson vs. Team Stewart are as follows:

Team Stewart

Breanna Stewart (NY)

Brittney Griner (PHX)

Jewell Loyd (SEA)

Satou Sabally (DAL)

Nneka Ogwumike (LA)

Courtney Vandersloot (NY)

Sabrina Ionescu (NY)

Ezi Magbegor (SEA)

Napheesa Collier (MIN)

Kelsey Mitchell (IND)

Kahleah Copper (CHI)

Team Wilson

A'ja Wilson (LV)

Chelsea Gray (LV)

Jackie Young (LV)

Aliyah Boston (IND)

Arike Ogunbowale (DAL)

Kelsey Plum (LV)

Alisha Gray (ATL)

Alyssa Thomas (CON)

Cheyenne Parker (ATL)

DeWanna Bonner (CON)

Elena Delle Donne (WAS)

Wilson and Stewart first selected from a pool of eight starters before filling out their rosters with 12 All-Star reserves.

Team Stewart took Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner with the first overall pick in the draft, followed by Team Wilson selecting the reigning WNBA Finals MVP in Aces guard Chelsea Gray.

The biggest storyline related to Saturday's selection special was the return of Griner to the All-Star stage, as she was chosen to be part of the All-Star Game for the ninth time in her career.

Griner missed the entire 2022 WNBA season after being detained in a Russian airport for allegedly being in possession of vape cartridges containing hashish oil. The United States government announced shortly thereafter that she was wrongfully detained.

She was sentenced to nine years in prison and transferred to a Russian penal colony before the United States government brought her back to the country as part of a prisoner swap after 10 months in custody.

Griner returned to action this season, and the two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, two-time WNBA scoring champion and one-time WNBA champion has been her dominant self, averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.7 assists per game.

While Griner is an All-Star veteran, Indiana Fever rookie forward Aliyah Boston is making her All-Star debut. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft out of South Carolina is leading all rookies this season with 15.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

Along with Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray were selected as starters, and Kelsey Plum was chosen as a reserve, giving the 16-2 Aces four All-Stars.

Stewart's Liberty, who are the top team in the Eastern Conference at 12-4, have the second-most All-Stars with three in the form of Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot.

Wilson selected all three of her Aces teammates in the draft, while Stewart wound up with both of her Liberty teammates as well.

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game will take place July 15 with Team Wilson and Team Stewart clashing at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.