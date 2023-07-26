Report: Kyler Murray to Start Cardinals Camp on PUP List amid Knee Injury Rehab

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is going to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Thursday will mark the first official day of training camp for the Cardinals. Players on the PUP list during camp are allowed to participate in meetings but not on-field practices.

A player on the PUP list can be activated at any point during training camp. If a player is put on the reserve/PUP list during final roster cutdowns, they must sit out at least the first four regular-season games.

Murray's status for the 2023 season has been something of a mystery. He suffered a torn ACL in Arizona's Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots on Dec. 12.

Rapoport reported in January that Murray would miss the start of the season and will "take his time and make sure this thing is 100 percent right" before coming back.

The Cardinals under first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort don't seem inclined to rush Murray back. They appear to be undertaking a significant roster rebuild and have two first-round picks in the 2024 draft thanks to their trade with the Houston Texans during the 2023 draft.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension with the Cardinals in July 2022, but that was when Kliff Kingsury was head coach and Steve Keim was general manager.

Arizona is going to spend a lot of this season evaluating the roster to find players who can contribute in the future. Murray has had success in the NFL, including during the 2021 season when he was arguably the MVP frontrunner for the first half of the year.

The Cardinals will likely turn to Colt McCoy as their quarterback for the time being. The 36-year-old has started six games for Arizona over the past two seasons.