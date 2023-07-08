49ers' Fred Warner Hailed as 'Perfect New-Age Linebacker' by AFC Scout

Michael Owens/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner has been named the NFL's best off-ball linebacker by a group of his peers, coaches and executives around the league.

In a survey conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Warner was named the best player at his position with one AFC scout praising his all-around skill set.

"He's the perfect new-age linebacker, great against the pass but can handle himself against the run, a big athlete with plus leadership and communication," the scout said.

While it can be hard to sum up all of the things that make a player great in one play, his coverage on Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on a third down midway through the third quarter of the NFC Divisional Round is a great example of Warner's unique ability.

There's been a steady progression by Warner throughout his career to becoming one of the best defensive players in the NFL. He was a third-round draft pick by the 49ers in 2018 and started all 16 games as a rookie.

Warner recorded a career-high three sacks in 2019 to help San Francisco reach the Super Bowl. The 26-year-old was named to his first All-Pro team in 2020 and recorded a career-high 137 combined tackles in 2021.

Last season saw Warner marry all of the best aspects of his game. He was the only linebacker in the NFL to earn an 80-plus coverage grade in run and pass defense, per Pro Football Focus metrics.

The 49ers rely on Warner to do all of that on his own and wear the green dot to relay the play calls for their defense.

Nick Bosa was named Defensive Player of the Year last season for after leading the NFL with 18.5 sacks, but Warner's presence at the second level is just as vital for San Francisco's success on defense.

The 49ers ranked first in the NFL in points allowed per game (16.3), yards allowed per game (300.6) and second in rushing yards allowed per game (77.7) in 2022.