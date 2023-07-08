MLB Draft 2023: 1st-Round Mock Draft, Breakdown of Top Prospects

0 of 3

Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The 2023 MLB draft has three prospects who could land with the Pittsburgh Pirates at No. 1.

Recent mock drafts suggest there is no consensus as to who the Pirates will choose between LSU pitcher Paul Skenes, LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford.

Those three players are expected to be chosen with the top three picks, but the order is still unknown.

Skenes appears to be the most likely player to be guaranteed a spot in the top two. The Washington Nationals at No. 2 could be his floor, while Crews or Langford could drop to No. 3, or further if a stunning selection is made.

Pittsburgh, Washington and the Detroit Tigers should land major-league ready players if the top prospects go 1-2-3, and we could see them all in the majors sooner rather than later.