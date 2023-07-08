Cubs End Yankees Record Unbeaten Home Streak Against Them With 3-0 Win

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

It was a moment nearly 100 years in the making for the Chicago Cubs.

Not a World Series title, but nearly as meaningful.

With their 3-0 over the Yankees in New York on Friday night, the Cubs notched their first win over the Bronx Bombers at Yankee Stadium in franchise history, breaking a 12-game losing streak that dates all the way back to the 1932 World Series, according to OptaSTATS.

A fantastic outing by former Yankee Jameson Tallion, who went eight innings, giving up no runs, just two hits and a walk, gave Chicago just enough room to work with on offense to get the victory.

Cody Bellinger hit a homer in the third inning off starter Carlos Ródon in his pinstripes debut and RBIs from Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom helped seal the win and history.

It allowed the Cubs to Fly the W for the first time against the 27-time champs in New York.

It's one of the brightest moments of the campaign for Chicago, who sit third in the NL Central at 41-46, seven games behind the first-place Cincinnati Reds.

As for the Yankees, this is a new low point, having dropped three games in a row and going 13-16 with a MLB-low .214 batting average since Aaron Judge went out with a toe injury back on June 3.

They are now fourth in the AL East at 48-41.