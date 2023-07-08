MLB Celebrity Softball Game 2023: Predictions and Top Stars on the Field

MLB Celebrity Softball Game 2023: Predictions and Top Stars on the FieldJuly 8, 2023
The MLB Celebrity Softball Game has been a staple of All-Star weekend since its inception in 2001 and this year, returning favorites will help keep it that way.
Olympic gold medalist Jennie Finch and WWE Superstar The Miz, arguably the two greatest ambassadors for the event, are joined by musicians, actors and former MLB All-Stars in what has become one of the most fun and trending events of the entire weekend.
Ahead of this year's game in Seattle, who are the stars fans can expect to see on the field?
Find out with this preview of Saturday night's exhibition game.
Schedule
Date: Saturday, July 8
Time: 10:00 p.m. (approximately)
Location: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
Streaming: Peacock
Hosted by: Kenny Mayne and Mina Kimes
Top Stars
Olympic Gold Medalists
Softball icon Jennie Finch is a staple of MLB's Celebrity Softball Game and this year, she is joined by two fellow Olympic gold medalists on the field.
Chloe Kim, two-time Olympic gold medalist in snowboarding, returns to the game after making her debut a year ago.
Natasha Watley played alongside Finch in the Olympics, winning a gold and silver medal in softball. A celebrated athlete within the game, she retired from competitive play in 2017 but has remained heavily involved in the sport as a trainer and coach.
Watley may be an under-the-radar candidate for MVP of this year's game.
The Miz
Like Finch, Miz has been a staple of the celebrity game for years now, a regular at the MLB's Midsummer Classic festivities. He has also proven dominant on the diamond on more than one occasion, winning the game's MVP award in 2018 and in 2022.
His underrated athleticism and enormous personality make him a favorite of the fans, whose votes ultimately determine the award winner.
He will face stiff competition in the form of Pitch Perfect stars Adam Devine and Skylar Astin, as well as the returning Joel McHale, known for a slew of television and movie projects, including NBC cult hit Community.
Former All-Stars
Felix Hernandez, Mike Cameron, Bret Boone, and Adam Jones all spent portions of their careers in Seattle, becoming fan favorites and making them easy candidates to participate as former greats of the game.
King Felix, in particular, is likely to enjoy an enormous reaction from fans who remember how dominant he was on the mound.
They are joined by Philadelphia Phillies great, and one of the best sluggers of the last 20 years, Ryan Howard.
Any of the five could easily take home the coveted MVP award but Jones, long one of the more underrated players for the Baltimore Orioles during his time with the team, may be the one in the group to watch.
Predictions
Pure, unadulterated fun.
The MLB Celebrity Softball Game is a means for the league to create interest in the All-Star weekend festivities by using celebrities to attract attention. It is a means to suck in the casual viewers who may not be invested in baseball but want to see what everything happening in Seattle this weekend is all about.
Fans of The Miz or softball loyalists who remember watching Finch and Watley lead Team USA to the gold medal may tune in and realize just how big a deal MLB's Midsummer Classic really is.
On the field, there will almost undoubtedly be a warm homecoming for Felix Hernandez, whose popularity among Mariners fans is trumped only by Ken Griffey Jr. While he is not officially announced for the game in any compacity, do not be surprised to see The Kid pop up around the game.
Griffey, along with Hernandez, Edgar Martinez and current Mariner Julio Rodriguez, were named All-Star Ambassadors earlier in the week.
There will be comedy and fun to be had, especially with the presence of Devine, Astin, McHale and Miz, while Finch and Watley will bring softball royalty to the proceedings.
We do not yet know the teams and who will be representing which side, but fun and energy can be expected.
Especially as the game follows a hugely significant MLB Futures game that will highlight the best young talent in professional baseball, including MLB Pipeline's top prospect, the Baltimore Orioles' Jackson Holliday.