MLB Celebrity Softball Game 2023: Predictions and Top Stars on the Field

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Olympic Gold Medalists

Softball icon Jennie Finch is a staple of MLB's Celebrity Softball Game and this year, she is joined by two fellow Olympic gold medalists on the field.

Chloe Kim, two-time Olympic gold medalist in snowboarding, returns to the game after making her debut a year ago.

Natasha Watley played alongside Finch in the Olympics, winning a gold and silver medal in softball. A celebrated athlete within the game, she retired from competitive play in 2017 but has remained heavily involved in the sport as a trainer and coach.

Watley may be an under-the-radar candidate for MVP of this year's game.

The Miz

Like Finch, Miz has been a staple of the celebrity game for years now, a regular at the MLB's Midsummer Classic festivities. He has also proven dominant on the diamond on more than one occasion, winning the game's MVP award in 2018 and in 2022.

His underrated athleticism and enormous personality make him a favorite of the fans, whose votes ultimately determine the award winner.

He will face stiff competition in the form of Pitch Perfect stars Adam Devine and Skylar Astin, as well as the returning Joel McHale, known for a slew of television and movie projects, including NBC cult hit Community.

Former All-Stars

Felix Hernandez, Mike Cameron, Bret Boone, and Adam Jones all spent portions of their careers in Seattle, becoming fan favorites and making them easy candidates to participate as former greats of the game.

King Felix, in particular, is likely to enjoy an enormous reaction from fans who remember how dominant he was on the mound.

They are joined by Philadelphia Phillies great, and one of the best sluggers of the last 20 years, Ryan Howard.

Any of the five could easily take home the coveted MVP award but Jones, long one of the more underrated players for the Baltimore Orioles during his time with the team, may be the one in the group to watch.