Report: Rockets' Amen Thompson Suffered Sprained Ankle Injury in NBA Summer League

Houston Rockets guard/forward Amen Thompson, the No. 4 overall pick in this year's NBA draft, suffered a sprained left ankle during his summer league debut against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

A Rockets source relayed the news to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, who added that the injury isn't considered serious.

The ailment occurred near the end of the third quarter:

As Marc J. Spears of Andscape noted, Thompson appeared to be in a lot of pain before limping back to the locker room.

Thompson starred before leaving the game, posting 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting, five assists, four rebounds, four blocks and three steals in 28 minutes. Houston came from behind to beat Portland 100-99 on a buzzer-beating Jabari Smith Jr. three-pointer.

Per MacMahon, Thompson told reporters after the game that his ankle was "pretty sore."

"I know I'm gonna be good, but it's really up to the staff," Thompson added, per Jackson Gatlin of Locked On Rockets.

As of now, Houston has games scheduled on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at minimum. Hopefully Thompson is able to return to the court healthy as soon as possible, although it would certainly be understandable to see Houston hold him out after the scary injury.

On the bright side, Thompson looked sensational and well worth the No. 4 overall pick. It was only one summer league game, but he looks like a potential cornerstone piece for a Rockets team desperately looking to escape the NBA basement.