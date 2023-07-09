Ranking the Best Young NBA Cores After Free Agency

0 of 7

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Youthful NBA cores often get lost in #TheDiscourse.

Fans and pundits naturally gravitate toward the league's cream of the crop, and rosters stacked with kids (usually) aren't threatening to upend the championship landscape. But there is necessary value in tracking and appreciating the youngest nuclei. If nothing else, it helps us understand which teams got next—definitively or potentially.

Ranking the best of the budding cores is always difficult and, to be honest, somewhat arbitrary. The cutoff this time around will be age-23 seasons. Nobody who turns 24 before Jan. 31 will factor into where a team lands.

Final spots will be determined by considering three primary factors: the number of notable 23-and-under players on the roster; the potential of these kiddies; and what everyone in this talent pool has already shown.

Pay special attention to that last part. Teams with a relatively small number of 23-and-under players can slingshot up the rankings if they're spearheaded by an entrenched superstar.

This one's for the kids. Let's begin.