NASCAR's Kyle Busch Selling $13m NC Lakefront Mansion; Includes Private Beach

Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One of NASCAR's biggest stars is ready to move on.

From his house that is.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch has decided to sell his $13 million lakefront mansion in Denver North Carolina after owning the property for over a decade, according to Front Office Sports.

Over 15,000 square feet, the mansion is located in a gated community and includes a number of amenities, such as a gym, game room, heated pool. boat dock and even a private beach for anyone that wants to get their tan on in solitude.

Busch, 38, is a native of Las Vegas but has lived at the mansion along with his wife Samantha and their two children for a while,

"The owners are just ready to move elsewhere after living in the home for so long," Heather Gibbs of Corcoran HM Properties told the Charlotte Observer on Saturday.

Gibbs is representing the "East Denver Revocable Trust," which has been listed as the owner of the property, according to Yahoo Sports.

Busch bought the property for $7.5 million back in 2012. So, he's sure to make a pretty penny whenever the mansion gets taken off the market.