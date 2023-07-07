Stein: Dario Šarić to Warriors 'Likely' If Veteran Can't Find Contract Above Minimum

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Golden State Warriors are the "likely landing spot" for veteran forward Dario Šarić if he does not get an offer above the veteran minimum.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported the latest.

"Christian Wood and Dario Šarić are among the standout names on the league's list of available unrestricted free agents. The presumed delay: Both have only generated interest at the league minimum to this point and have naturally been holding out for more. Golden State remains the likely landing spot for Šarić if he doesn't find an offer above the minimum. (Veteran swingmen Kelly Oubre and Derrick Jones Jr. are also standout unrestricted free agents still on the board.)"

Šarić, 29, has played six NBA seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder.

A torn ACL cost him the 2021-22 season, but Šarić returned last year to average 6.4 points on 45.8 percent shooting (39.1 percent from three) and 3.6 rebounds for the Suns and Thunder, who acquired him from Phoenix in a Feb. 9 trade.

Šarić's three-year, $27 million contract expired this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

He didn't land with a team in the first wave of free agency, but landing in Golden State (even on a minimum deal) would be a great spot for the veteran. The Warriors are ramping up for another championship run after adding Chris Paul in a blockbuster deal and re-signing Draymond Green, and Šarić could come off the bench and add scoring depth at center and power forward.

Of course, Šarić may find a better offer out there, but Golden State is a nice landing spot if that doesn't happen.