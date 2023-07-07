Roman Reigns' TikTok Unbanned; WWE Rumors on SummerSlam Card, WrestleMania in London

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Reigns Celebrates Return of TikTok Account

Following a temporary ban from TikTok, WWE universal champion Roman Reigns returned to the platform Thursday.

Reigns posted a video that featured a screenshot of TikTok informing him that his account had been banned permanently due to "multiple violations" of the community guidelines.

The Tribal Chief also included the caption, "Can't get rid of ME!!!!!"

Reigns is among the most popular wrestlers on TikTok with 1.3 million followers and 7.8 million likes since first posting a video in January.

No further specifics were given the reason for Reigns' TikTok ban, but it appears everything has been resolved.

Reigns is in the midst of one of the most dominant title runs in WWE history, having held a world title for over 1,000 consecutive days.

He has faced some challenges times recently, though, in the form of his cousins, The Usos, leaving The Bloodline.

At Money in the Bank last weekend, The Usos defeated Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match, and Jey Uso pinned Reigns, marking the first time The Tribal Chief had been pinned since 2019.

As a result, Reigns' dominance and world title reign could be in major jeopardy leading up to SummerSlam.

WWE Superstars Reportedly Competing for Spot on SummerSlam Card

SummerSlam is fixing to have a stacked card, and could make for some difficulty in terms of fitting top stars on the show.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), there is "a lot of competition" to get on the SummerSlam card, and it could lead to some major wrestlers and matches getting moved to the Raw and SmackDown before and after SummerSlam.

No matches are official yet for next month's SummerSlam premium live event, but several have been heavily teased, including Reigns vs. Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul vs. Ricochet, Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch, Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair, Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre and Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler.

Meltzer noted that Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Austin Theory and Edge are viewed as virtual locks to be on the show as well.

That perhaps leaves other top stars such as Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, LA Knight, Bayley and Iyo Sky in limbo as it relates to SummerSlam.

SummerSlam has traditionally been one of WWE's biggest shows of the year, and the company oftentimes treats it as the second-biggest event behind only WrestleMania.

With SummerSlam taking place at Ford Field in Detroit, the crowd promises to be massive, and WWE will undoubtedly go all out with the card in order to fill the stadium and satisfy the fans who pay to be there.

WWE Trying to Create "Groundswell" for WrestleMania in London

WWE reportedly made a calculated decision in having John Cena make a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank last weekend in order to hype up a potential future WrestleMania in London.

According to Meltzer (h/t Upton), WWE wanted to "create a groundswell" with the Cena segment in order to get the British government to consider shelling out significant money to host WrestleMania.

Since WWE is such a hot commodity currently, it is able to secure payments from certain cities and countries in order to hold premium live events in those locations.

WrestleMania is WWE's biggest event by far, and while it would be easier logistically to do it in North America, doing so in the United Kingdom would be historic, and it could be worth doing so if the payment is large enough.

Meltzer noted that a two-night WrestleMania at Wembley Stadium in London would likely break WWE's all-time attendance records easily, which is another factor in favor of making it happen.

Every WrestleMania has taken place in North America thus far, and the only two to take place outside the United States were in Toronto.

Last weekend's Money in the Bank was the biggest WWE premium live event to be held in London since SummerSlam 1992, but WrestleMania would likely trump anything that came before it.

