Ranking the NFL's Best Cornerback Duos Ahead of the 2023 Season

0 of 6

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

During the last half-decade, pass production in the NFL has reached unparalleled levels. Star quarterbacks and wide receivers remain some of the most recognizable players in the game.

But they occasionally run into a couple of lockdown cornerbacks.

Last season, Philadelphia Eagles duo Darius Slay and James Bradberry headlined the list of top tandems at the position. In 2023, they'll likely have company from a newly formed duo also within the NFC East.

The ranking is naturally subjective, but the choices are largely based on recent production and performance.