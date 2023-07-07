MLB Celebrity Softball Game 2023: Rosters and Previewing Annual Tradition

3 of 3

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

While team rosters have yet to be announced, this year's game features the returns of McHale, Kim, Finch, Miz and Siwa after participating a year ago.

Miz and Finch are staples of this game, having competed with and against each other over the years. The latter, a former world champion in WWE, captured the MVP award a year ago and should be considered a favorite to do so again.

Finch, a gold medalist in the game of softball, is also a favorite to take home the award but another medal-winner in the sport could prove the toughest competition to both celebrity game veterans.

Watley is a gold and silver medalist for the United States in Olympic play, is in UCLA's Hall of Fame and played professionally until her retirement in 2017. She remains an influential part of the softball community as a trainer and absolutely has the tools necessary to leave her mark on this exhibition game.

As do legendary Mariners Hernandez, Boone, Cameron and Jones, who started his career in the Pacific Northwest.

In 2022, a new rule introduced a three-player swing-off for games tied at the end of five innings.

The MVP of the game could very well be determined by the single swing of a bat as any player who wins it for their team would certainly have to be considered the most valuable, despite stats leading to that moment.