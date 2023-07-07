MLB Celebrity Softball Game 2023: Rosters and Previewing Annual TraditionJuly 7, 2023
MLB Celebrity Softball Game 2023: Rosters and Previewing Annual Tradition
The MLB Celebrity Softball Game has been a staple of the league's All-Star festivities dating back to 2001 and will co-headline Saturday's schedule in Seattle alongside the MLB Futures Game, with appearances by an Olympic gold medalist, former WWE champion, social media personalities and stars of television and film.
They will be joined by a lineup of MLB greats including World Series champions, former All-Stars and a Mariners icon.
Who can fans expect to see take to the field in the annual tradition and which player is poised to take home the MVP award?
Find out with this preview of the game.
Schedule
Date: Saturday, July 8
Time: 10:00 p.m. (approximately)
Location: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
Streaming: Peacock
Hosted by: Kenny Mayne and Mina Kimes
Participants
- Joel McHale (actor, Community)
- Adam Devine (actor, Pitch Perfect)
- Skylar Astin (actor, Pitch Perfect)
- Chloe Kim (Olympic gold medalist)
- JoJo Siwa (social media sensation, recording artist)
- Yandel (urban music legend)
- Rodrygo (Real Madrid soccer player)
- Christian Nodal (Mexican singer/songwriter)
- Natti Natasha (global singer/songwriter)
- The Miz (WWE Superstar)
- Blessed (Colombia Reggaeton artist)
- JP Saxe (artist and songwriter)
- Donovan Mitchell (NBA star, Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Zach LaVine (NBA star, Chicago Bulls)
- Jennie Finch (Olympic gold medalist
- Natasha Watley (Olympic gold medalist)
- Félix Hernández (Former MLB All-Star, Seattle Mariners)
- Bret Boone (Former MLB All-Star, Seattle Mariners)
- Mike Cameron (Former MLB All-Star, Seattle Mariners)
- Adam Jones (Former MLB All-Star, Baltimore Orioles)
- Ryan Howard (Former MLB All-Star, Philadelphia Phillies)
Participants (according to MLB.com)
Preview
While team rosters have yet to be announced, this year's game features the returns of McHale, Kim, Finch, Miz and Siwa after participating a year ago.
Miz and Finch are staples of this game, having competed with and against each other over the years. The latter, a former world champion in WWE, captured the MVP award a year ago and should be considered a favorite to do so again.
Finch, a gold medalist in the game of softball, is also a favorite to take home the award but another medal-winner in the sport could prove the toughest competition to both celebrity game veterans.
Watley is a gold and silver medalist for the United States in Olympic play, is in UCLA's Hall of Fame and played professionally until her retirement in 2017. She remains an influential part of the softball community as a trainer and absolutely has the tools necessary to leave her mark on this exhibition game.
As do legendary Mariners Hernandez, Boone, Cameron and Jones, who started his career in the Pacific Northwest.
In 2022, a new rule introduced a three-player swing-off for games tied at the end of five innings.
The MVP of the game could very well be determined by the single swing of a bat as any player who wins it for their team would certainly have to be considered the most valuable, despite stats leading to that moment.