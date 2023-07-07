Suns Trade Rumors: Isaiah Todd Sent to Grizzlies with Pick Swaps for 2nd-Round Picks

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Less than a month after he was sent to the Phoenix Suns from the Washington Wizards alongside Bradley Beal, forward Isaiah Todd is reportedly on the move again.

The Memphis Grizzlies sent three second-round picks to Phoenix in exchange for Todd and two first-round pick swaps, to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday.



The second-round picks are for 2025 (via the New Orleans Pelicans) as well as 2028 and 2029.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies get the right to swap their first pick in 2024 and 2030 for the Suns' or the Wizards', whichever is lower.

Todd, a 2021 second-round pick by the Milwaukee Bucks, spent the majority of the past two seasons in the G League. Last season, he averaged 1.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in six appearances with the Wizards.

The Suns dealt their 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2030 picks to the Wizards as part of the trade for Beal.

Thanks to this latest exchange with Memphis, Phoenix has now recouped its missing 2025 and 2028 picks. The team also replaced the 2029 second-rounder it sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of a trade for Darius Bazley in February, which left it without any draft picks that year.

For a franchise lacking first-round picks in four of the next seven drafts, those second-rounders will be crucial to replenishing the Suns roster over the next decade.

Additionally, because Wojnarowski reports the pick swaps also involve the lower of the two spots between the Suns and Wizards, Phoenix doesn't necessarily have to lose any advantage from the first-round part of the deal—as long as they finish ahead of Washington in the standings in 2024 and 2030.

In addition to draft considerations, the Suns will also pick up a 21-year-old forward in Todd. Although Phoenix is the only franchise in the NBA without a G League team, they could benefit from Todd's minor league experience.

His numbers dipped slightly last season with the Capital City Go-Go, however. Todd averaged 6.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 20.4 minutes a night for the least productive season of his three-year G League career.

Todd is signed on for 2023-24 at a $1.8 million cap hit and has a club option to stay on for 2024-25.