Dwight Howard Says He Could Still Help 15-20 NBA Teams, Wanted Nets Contract

Gene Wang/Getty Images

Dwight Howard may have been playing in Taiwan since November, but he still thinks he could play on at least half of the NBA's teams.

One of those teams is the Brooklyn Nets, Howard indicated in a Q&A with Zion Olojede of Complex.

"I know that there's at least 15 to 20 teams that I could play for," Howard said. "And I know there's teams that got great starting centers, but I know I could be a great backup center.

"I know I can provide a team with 25 minutes of dominant basketball. ... I just want to go out like a champ like I'm supposed to."

Howard was named a T1 League All-Star last season after averaging 23.2 points and 5.0 assists in 20 games for the Taoyuan Leopards. He last played in the NBA with the Lakers in 2021-22.

When told teams like the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets could have used him last season, Howard said he wanted to come to Brooklyn but ran into "a lot of issues."

"I know a couple times they said they wanted a big that could shoot and I'm like, 'Man, y'all already had a big that could shoot in LaMarcus Aldridge. Why won't y'all try another route?'" Howard said. "They had [Nic] Claxton and I like Claxton. I think he's been killing it... But it's just a level of experience that I've had and I still feel like I'm one of the best. Even at this age, I still feel like I'm one of the best."

The eight-time All-Star played 18 NBA seasons between 2004 and 2022, including eight campaigns with the Orlando Magic. Howard spent time with the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers in addition to multiple stints in Los Angeles, where he won a championship in 2020.

Howard was reportedly disappointed by a proposed 65% reduction in pay for his second season with the Taoyuan Leopards, according to Keoni Everington of the Taiwan News.