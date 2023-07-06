X

MLB

    Cameraman Pete Stendel Suffered Orbital Fracture Injury During Yankees vs. Orioles

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 6, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 05: A camera man is carted off the field after getting hit by an errant throw in the fifth inning during the game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on July 5, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    The cameraman who was hit by a wayward throw in Wednesday's matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees, Pete Stendel, suffered an orbital fracture, according to ESPN.

    The YES Network, which employs Stendel, said he is currently resting at home and that "he and his family appreciate everyone's support."

    The incident occurred in the fifth inning. Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson attempted to throw to first base but missed his target, instead hitting Stendel in the head and knocking him unconscious.

    New York Post Sports @nypostsports

    Yankees game is currently under delay as a cameraman was hit in the head on an overthrow.<br><br>He is talking and conscious according to Michael Kay on the broadcast. <a href="https://t.co/hKjrGHHnRm">pic.twitter.com/hKjrGHHnRm</a>

    The game had to be delayed for 17 minutes as medical staff attended to Stendel.

    "Every time that a ball goes over the first baseman or even a foul ball from the hitter, you don't want to see it going toward a fan," Henderson told reporters following the contest. "It just happened to be in the wrong spot, and I hope he's doing all right. My prayers go out to him. I'm just thankful for the guys that rushed over there to him to help him."

    "That was scary," Yankees outfielder Jake Bauers added. "I think I speak for all of us when I say our thoughts are with him. Hope he's doing all right and he's feeling better and we see him back here soon."

    Stendel also works New York Mets' broadcasts for SNY.

    SNY @SNYtv

    You may notice Pete Stendel is often the cameraman in the outfield you see when we sound 'em.<br><br>Best wishes on a speedy recovery!<a href="https://t.co/kVXRH7u0my">pic.twitter.com/kVXRH7u0my</a> <a href="https://t.co/PjDKw17ZoR">https://t.co/PjDKw17ZoR</a>

    John DeMarsico @JohnDeMarsico

    If you're a Mets fan and watch SNY regularly, I don't need to tell you about how great Pete Stendel is. He's a living legend and HOF human being. Please send all your prayers, love, and positive energy to the Bronx right now <a href="https://t.co/weDvsDeZI8">https://t.co/weDvsDeZI8</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZqlrNTzA84">pic.twitter.com/ZqlrNTzA84</a>

    Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs

    Only Pete Stendel would throw up the "hang loose" sign while being carted off the field. One of the greatest, most positive dudes you will ever meet. Prayers up for a speedy recovery. Nobody better on this planet.

    Justin Shackil @JustinShackil

    Pete Stendel is excellent at what he does. Hoping he is safe. <br><br>The MVPs of tonight's game are Tim Lentych, Alfonso Malaguti and the rest of the Yankees training staff, who didn't blink twice and rushed into action to care for Pete.

    "We're definitely praying for him," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters. "I saw pretty well right away. It was very scary."