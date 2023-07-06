Cameraman Pete Stendel Suffered Orbital Fracture Injury During Yankees vs. Orioles

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The cameraman who was hit by a wayward throw in Wednesday's matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees, Pete Stendel, suffered an orbital fracture, according to ESPN.

The YES Network, which employs Stendel, said he is currently resting at home and that "he and his family appreciate everyone's support."

The incident occurred in the fifth inning. Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson attempted to throw to first base but missed his target, instead hitting Stendel in the head and knocking him unconscious.

The game had to be delayed for 17 minutes as medical staff attended to Stendel.

"Every time that a ball goes over the first baseman or even a foul ball from the hitter, you don't want to see it going toward a fan," Henderson told reporters following the contest. "It just happened to be in the wrong spot, and I hope he's doing all right. My prayers go out to him. I'm just thankful for the guys that rushed over there to him to help him."

"That was scary," Yankees outfielder Jake Bauers added. "I think I speak for all of us when I say our thoughts are with him. Hope he's doing all right and he's feeling better and we see him back here soon."

Stendel also works New York Mets' broadcasts for SNY.

"We're definitely praying for him," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters. "I saw pretty well right away. It was very scary."