Cowboys News: USFL's Brandon Aubrey Signs Contract to Compete for Kicker Opening

Stew Milne/USFL/Getty Images for USFL

The Dallas Cowboys have signed two-time USFL champion Brandon Aubrey to compete for the team's open place-kicker position.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News called Aubrey the "favorite" to land the job in a training camp battle with Tristan Vizcaino while providing other information.

Aubrey made 14-of-15 field goals and all 35 of his extra points for the USFL champion Stallions.

Both kickers are looking to replace the spot previously occupied by Brett Maher, who played for Dallas in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

Maher made 29-of-32 field goals and 50-of-53 extra points during the 2022 regular season, and he is a perfect 4-for-4 lifetime on field goals of 60 or more yards.

However, he notably went 1-of-6 on extra points in the playoffs, including four misses against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC Wild Card Round matchup. Maher is currently a free agent.

This isn't the first time the Cowboys have gone to the USFL player pool for their roster, notably signing 2022 USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin to be the team's return specialist. He earned Pro Bowl honors for Dallas last year and remains with the team.

The Cowboys certainly hope that they can find another USFL special teams gem in Aubrey, who will now enter camp with a good shot at making the roster.