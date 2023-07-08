Ranking the Worst NBA Free Agent Classes of the Last Decade

0 of 5

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The midpoint of the calendar brings the excitement of NBA free agency, a moment when marquee players may decide to switch teams and shake up the power balance of the league.

However, it's not always a very dramatic time.

In some years, the list of available talent is simply underwhelming. That, incidentally, has been the case recently, and the 2023 cycle may end up extending a streak that dates back to 2020.

But the 2020s are not alone.

Two other summers in the last decade—despite having one major headliner—stand out as free-agent classes that, thanks to hindsight, we see lacked star power and high-end depth.