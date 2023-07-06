Vergil Ortiz Jr. Hospitalized, Withdraws from Fight vs. Eimantas Stanionis

Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

Vergil Ortiz Jr. has pulled out of his WBA welterweight title bout against champion Eimantas Stanionis after reportedly being hospitalized.

Golden Boy Promotions released an official statement confirming the news on the fight, which was scheduled for Saturday.

Boxing journalist Dan Rafael provided more details on Ortiz, who reportedly fainted in the lead-up to the bout:

The 28-year-old Stanionis is 14-0 with nine knockouts. The 25-year-old Ortiz has won all 19 of his fights by knockout.

