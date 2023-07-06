Vergil Ortiz Jr. Hospitalized, Withdraws from Fight vs. Eimantas Stanionis

Vergil Ortiz Jr. Hospitalized, Withdraws from Fight vs. Eimantas StanionisJuly 6, 2023
Vergil Ortiz Jr. has pulled out of his WBA welterweight title bout against champion Eimantas Stanionis after reportedly being hospitalized.
Golden Boy Promotions released an official statement confirming the news on the fight, which was scheduled for Saturday.
Golden Boy @GoldenBoyBoxing
VERGIL ORTIZ JR. PULLS OUT OF FIGHT SCHEDULED FOR JULY 8 <br><br>Nothing is more important than the safety of our fighters, and we support Vergil's decision 100 percent. We will, as always, put on a high-action card from top to bottom on July 8 in San Antonio and on DAZN. <a href="https://t.co/o2fGbsH2jn">pic.twitter.com/o2fGbsH2jn</a>
Boxing journalist Dan Rafael provided more details on Ortiz, who reportedly fainted in the lead-up to the bout:
Dan Rafael @DanRafael1
Stanionis manager Shelly Finkel tells me he was informed earlier today by Eric Gomez of Golden Boy that Vergil Ortiz had fainted, was hospitalized & that their fight Saturday is off. Third this fight hasn't gone through. Hope Vergil is OK. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/boxing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#boxing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanionisOrtiz?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanionisOrtiz</a>
The 28-year-old Stanionis is 14-0 with nine knockouts. The 25-year-old Ortiz has won all 19 of his fights by knockout.
