Knicks Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Immanuel Quickley Contract Extension

New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is eligible for a rookie-scale extension, and his team would reportedly consider a deal in the range of $20 million per year.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype provided the latest news:

"The Knicks would consider an extension for Quickley around $20 million per year, league sources told HoopsHype. Should Quickley play himself into a higher average annual salary, the Knicks may consider trading him as part of a package to acquire a star player."

That number would be right about in line with where NBA executives around the league think Quickley will land. Fred Katz of The Athletic polled 15 NBA front office people on an anonymous basis, and 11 of the 15 had Quickley in the $16 million to $20 million range annually.

Scotto reported on a HoopsHype podcast in May (and reiterated Thursday) that "Quickley's floor is considered four years, $80 million around the league, with the possibility for a higher payday if he carries the momentum from last season and continues to improve."

Quickley has played three NBA seasons, all with the Knicks, who selected him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

The former Kentucky star broke out in 2022-23, averaging 14.9 points on 44.8 percent shooting, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 28.9 minutes per game.

When given the chance for a greater role, Quickley has shined. According to StatMuse, Quickley has averaged 21.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 27 lifetime games as a starter (21 of them occurred in 2022-23). He scored 36 or more points four times in 2022-23, including a career-high 40 against the Houston Rockets on March 27.

Ultimately, Quickley is a player the Knicks should keep long term. He's a huge asset and played an instrumental role in helping New York reach the second round of the playoffs for the first time in 10 years. Whether that comes to fruition in the form of an extension this offseason remains to be seen. If not, then Quickley is eligible for restricted free agency in 2024.