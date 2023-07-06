NBA Summer League 2023: Previewing Biggest Games on Las Vegas Schedule

0 of 3

Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2023 NBA Summer League is all about the top selections from the 2023 NBA draft.

Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Scott Henderson, Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson will be must-see attractions starting on July 7 in Las Vegas.

Miller was the only one of the top five picks to play nationally televised games in college in the last year, so part of the Summer League draw is to watch the top prospects who some fans have never watched live.

Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will be the primary draw of the 10-day event, and that is evidenced by the opening night showdown with Miller and the Charlotte Hornets.

The No. 1 overall pick also gets to face Henderson and the Portland Trailblazers as part of the Spurs' four-game schedule.

The non-Wembanyama games are intriguing as well, including the first battle between the Thompson brothers on their new teams.