Lakers Rumors: Breaking Down Remaining Plans for 2023 Offseason

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers put together a nice start to free agency by retaining some important young players, adding depth and letting go of players who did not perform well, if at all, last season.

The set of moves left the Lakers with 13 players on their active roster and an improved foundation around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The last thing on their offseason checklist should be to add another backup big man who can help spell Davis for extended spell of games and in certain contest where the starting center sits.

The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported that the Lakers "are targeting a big man" for their 14th roster spot.

Mo Bamba and Tristan Thompson were waived. Bamba signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Thompson could still come back, but the Lakers should also explore other options.