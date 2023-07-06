Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr. to Cardinals in ESPN's 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Eric Alonso/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals could be trending in the wrong direction in 2023, but that may end up being just what the 2024 version of the franchise needs.

Arizona will have its own first-round pick and the Houston Texans' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft after a trade that resulted in pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. going to the AFC South team on draft day this year.

ESPN's Jordan Reid projected those two picks to be the first two in the draft in his latest mock, which would give Arizona quite the opportunity to reset with an eye on the future.

And it did just that in the mock, selecting USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 2 overall pick. That would immediately transform the aerial attack and give the team two foundational cornerstones to build around for years.

It would also lead to something of an awkward situation with quarterback Kyler Murray, who may need to be traded in such a scenario.

Regardless, the Cardinals' passing game could look quite different heading into the 2024 season if this is how the upcoming campaign unfolds.