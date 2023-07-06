Angels' Mike Trout 'Feels Great' After Surgery on Wrist Injury, Will Miss 4-8 Weeks

AP Photo/Denis Poroy

Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin provided a positive update regarding superstar outfielder Mike Trout after he underwent surgery on his left wrist Wednesday.

According to ESPN, Nevin suggested that the procedure went as well as it could have, saying: "I just talked to Mike; he just got out of surgery. He feels great. The surgery went well. We spoke to the doctor a minute ago, but it sounds like everything went great."

Nevin also confirmed that Trout, who suffered a broken hamate bone while fouling off a pitch during Monday's 10-3 loss to the San Diego Padres, is expected to be out for between four and eight weeks.

The 31-year-old Trout has been a dominant force throughout his 13-year MLB career when healthy, although durability has been a major concern in recent seasons.

After playing in 53 out of 60 games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Trout missed 126 games in 2021 and 43 games last season. He has also missed eight games this season, and that number will increase significantly in the coming weeks.

Trout was named an All-Star for the 11th time in his career this season by virtue of a .263/.369/.493 slash line to go along with 18 home runs, 44 RBI and 54 runs scored.

As has often been the case over the past few seasons, the three-time American League MVP and nine-time Silver Slugger award winner has been the driving force behind L.A.'s offense, along with MVP front-runner Shohei Ohtani.

Despite having two of the best hitters in the game, the Angels continue to struggle to put it all together, as they are just 45-44 on the season, putting them four games behind the New York Yankees for the final wild-card spot in the AL.

The Angels have never reached the playoffs during Ohtani's tenure with the team, and they have not made it to the postseason in general since 2014.

Their lack of team success looms large since Ohtani is in the final year of his contract and could sign elsewhere during the offseason if he doesn't see a path toward contending for and winning World Series.

The Angels' chances to playoff contention undoubtedly took a huge hit when Trout was lost for at least a month, as remaining in the hunt without his bat in the lineup will be a major challenge.

Including the game in which Trout got injured, the Angels have now lost three games in a row, and they will look to avoid limping into the All-Star break when they meet the Houston Astros in a two-game series on Friday and Saturday.