X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Hot Takes on Lakers' Hood-Schifino vs. Spurs with Scottie Pippen Jr., Wembanyama Out

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 6, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CA - JULY 5: Jalen Hood-Schifino #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a free throw during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on July 5, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    Jalen Hood-Schifino struggled at times in his California Classic debut on Monday, shooting 6-of-19 from the floor, though he still put up 15 points, five rebounds and four assists in a 107-90 loss against the Miami Heat.

    And while the Lakers fell to 0-2 in Summer League action after a 109-99 defeat against the San Antonio Spurs (2-0) on Wednesday, the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft looked far more comfortable.

    Hood-Schifino shot a more efficient 8-of-17 from the field, finishing with 20 points, four assists and three rebounds.

    And that earned him plenty of plaudits from NBA Twitter during and after the game:

    Coach Rome @Rome_Beast

    it took jalen hood schifino one half a summer league game to adjust to this SL environment <br><br>rn he looks under control aggressive and playing at his own pace <br><br>man i love this kid already bro <br><br>he's gonna be a gamer man

    Chris Camello @Chris_Camello

    Hood-Schifino playing well in his second Summer League game. Could be tough for him to crack the rotation for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a>, but looks like a solid, composed player

    Don't be a scab @Miserable_PhD

    Hood-Schifino nice 👀

    Ryan Meadows @rdmeadows11

    Hood-Schifino might find some regular season minutes for the Lakers

    𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐨✰ @deadboylyfee

    Once Jalen Hood-Schifino develops a reliable 3 point shot it's gonna get real scary…

    #MakeTheLakersGreatAgain @LakersGR8Again

    Jalen Hood-Schifino looking much better today. He's a rookie, give him time to grow and develop. He'll be fine…<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a>

    Average CBB Fan @AverageCBBFan

    Notice how Jalen Hood-Schifino gets taken out and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a> go down double digits. Jalen has been running the floor.

    While Hood-Schifino was doing his thing, Spurs guard Malaki Branham led all scorers with 32 points, while Julian Champagnie added 28 points.

    Max Christie paced the Lakers with 25 points.

    NBA @NBA

    Max Christie spins and scores 🌪<br><br>He's up to 20 PTS... California Classic LIVE on ESPN. <a href="https://t.co/Ptdlc9cCj4">pic.twitter.com/Ptdlc9cCj4</a>

    Hot Takes on Lakers' Hood-Schifino vs. Spurs with Scottie Pippen Jr., Wembanyama Out
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    But Lakers fans wanted to see Hood-Schifino in action again, and he impressed.

    While he's probably a long shot to see many minutes as a rookie barring injury—the Lakers have players like LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Christie available on the wing and D'Angelo Russell and Gabe Vincent will see the minutes at point guard—Hood-Schifino has the length, athleticism and playmaking ability to eventually work his way into a rotational role as his career progresses.

    Much will come down to his perimeter shooting. He struggled from three in this game, finishing 0-of-4 from beyond the arc. That is obviously a concern, but also a part of his game that can be improved.

    Regardless, Lakers fans have to be pleased with the performance they saw on Wednesday.