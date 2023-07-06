The 5 Best Value Signings of 2023 NBA Free Agency So Far

0 of 5

Bargain contracts are an NBA front office's best friend. And there have already been a smattering of team-friendly deals handed out during the 2023 free-agency process.

This exercise seeks to identify the absolute friendliest: The agreements that stand to provide the biggest bang for their buck or delivered the most powerful reverse sticker shock for their absurd affordability.

Minimum contracts will be excluded from consideration. (The Phoenix Suns have my apologies.) Deals must also be for at least two years in length, since additional seasons theoretically add value to the table.

There is still time for other notable bargains to emerge from the free-agency fracas. Entering Thursday, though, these deals are the biggest steals relative to what we thought their market might be.