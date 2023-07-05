Jeremy Swayman, Filip Gustavsson Among NHL Players Filing for Arbitration

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The deadline for NHL players to file for arbitration was Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET, and a number of players took that step.

The National Hockey League Players' Association announced 22 players filed ahead of the deadline, including goaltenders Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota Wild) and Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins).

Here is a full list of the players:

Morgan Barron (Winnipeg Jets)

Will Borgen (Seattle Kraken)

Noah Cates (Philadelphia Flyers)

Ross Colton (Colorado Avalanche)

Brandon Duhaime (Minnesota Wild)

Vince Dunn (Seattle Kraken)

Cale Fleury (Seattle Kraken)

Trent Frederic (Boston Bruins)

Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota Wild)

Brett Howden (Vegas Golden Knights)

Tanner Jeannot (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Philipp Kurashev (Chicago Blackhawks)

Jack McBain (Arizona Coyotes)

Ryan McLeod (Edmonton Oilers)

Ian Mitchell (Boston Bruins)

Drew O'Connor (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Ilya Samsonov (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Brandon Scanlin (New York Rangers)

Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins)

Troy Terry (Anaheim Ducks)

Alexei Toropchenko (St. Louis Blues)

Gabriel Vilardi (Winnipeg Jets)

Puckpedia provided a breakdown of the NHL arbitration process, noting only restricted free agents who have not signed an offer sheet can go through the process.

Those players must also have four years of professional experience if they were 18-20 years old when they signed their first contract, three years of experience if they were 21 at the time of that first contract, two years of experience if they were 22 or 23 at the time of the contract, and one year if they were 24 or older for that first contract.

Teams can also take players to arbitration but can only do so with two players per year.

Arbitrators can only award contracts that are one or two years in length, and the party between the team and the player who did not elect arbitration chooses whether it is for one or two years.

Swayman stands out from the list given how important he was for a Bruins team that finished with the NHL's best record in 2022-23. He finished with a 24-6–4 record to go with a 2.27 goals against average and .920 save percentage.

He and Linus Ullmark won the 2022-23 William M. Jennings Trophy, which is given to the goalkeepers who play at least 25 games for the team that allows the fewest goals in a season.

Both players were excellent all season, although a stunning first-round loss to the Florida Panthers was not the way the Bruins envisioned their campaign coming to an end. Ullmark started the first six games, while Swayman started the decisive seventh and allowed four goals in a 4-3 overtime loss.

Despite the postseason loss, Swayman is just 24 years old and someone the Bruins would surely prefer to have for the immediate future even though his contract status is now under something of a spotlight after Wednesday's move.