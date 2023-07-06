Mets' 2023 MLB Draft Guide and Top Prospects to Target

0 of 3

Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Mets do not have a first-round pick in the 2023 draft, as their first selection was moved back 10 spots from No. 22 to No. 32 overall as a penalty for exceeding the luxury-tax threshold.

That is a significantly different situation from last year when they held the No. 11 and No. 14 overall selections, with the first coming as compensation for failing to sign Kumar Rocker the previous year.

However, that doesn't mean they can't still find an impact player. Guys like Pete Alonso (second round), Jacob deGrom (ninth round) and Jeff McNeil (12th round) were all taken outside the first round.

Ahead we've broken down three prospects who should be on their radar when their pick comes up in the 2023 MLB draft.