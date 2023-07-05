Angel Reese Records Double-Double as USA Routs Cuba in FIBA Women's AmeriCup

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

LSU superstar and reigning NCAA national champion Angel Reese dropped 12 points and 14 rebounds alongside two steals in 17 minutes to help the United States defeat Cuba 106-44 in FIBA Women's AmeriCup action on Wednesday in León, Guanajuato in Mexico.

Reese dominated the paint during this outing.

She notably sliced through two defenders and hit a hook shot after a spin move to put the United States up 23-14 late in the first quarter.

Reese also hit the boards for this putback layup amid a 35-2 Team USA run that ultimately put them up 60-18 at halftime. She had six points and nine rebounds in 10 minutes at that point.

The United States continued its domination in the second half, outscoring Cuba 46-26. Reese kept excelling as well and hit this layup despite the foul.

Reese added six points and five rebounds in seven second half minutes.

With the win, the United States (3-1) secured second place in Group A behind Brazil (4-0). Team USA will now advance to the knockout stage, where it will face the third-place team from Group B on Friday. That will be either Colombia or Mexico, who will play on Wednesday evening to determine the third-place finisher.