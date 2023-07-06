Grading Celtics' Early Moves in NBA Free Agency

Grading Celtics' Early Moves in NBA Free AgencyJuly 6, 2023
The Boston Celtics have had a splashy, surprising start to the 2023 NBA offseason.
They just didn't wait for free agency to open to orchestrate their biggest move. They wound up involved in a pre-draft, three-team blockbuster that sent emotional leader (and defensive dynamo) Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies while bringing unicorn big man Kristaps Porziņģis to town.
The Shamrocks have kept much quieter since, but they've had a part in three moves since the start of free agency. We'll examine all three here and punctuate each with a letter-grade assessment.
Dalano Banton
The Contract: Two years, $4.2 million
The Analysis: As soon as Smart was out the door, Boston had pressing needs for playmaking and perimeter defense.
The 6'7" Banton could help scratch both itches.
He shines brightest on the defensive end, where his length and mobility gives him three-position versatility. He hasn't had a ton of offensive opportunities through two NBA seasons, but he has so far proven to be a sound decision-maker, an athletic finisher in transition and a shaky outside shooter.
There's a decent chance he fails to crack Boston's crowded backcourt rotation next season, but at this price, it's a gamble worth taking. He could certainly carve a niche as a defensive specialist.
The Grade: C-plus
Oshae Brissett
The Contract: Two years, $4.6 million
The Analysis: Defense has clearly been a focus for the Celtics this summer, as it absolutely had to be. Beyond the Smart trade, Boston also faced the real possibility of losing Grant Williams, which ultimately came to fruition.
Brissett can make his mark on the game's less glamorous end—provided he brings enough offense to command regular minutes.
The 6'7", 210-pounder has size, strength and impressive versatility on defense. His offense has been slow to develop, but the Indiana Pacers valued his defense and hustle enough to entrust him with more than 2,600 combined minutes over the past two seasons.
Shooting is the swing skill that will determine where—if anywhere—Brissett lands in the rotation. He shot a woeful 31 percent from range this past season, but he converted his long-range looks at a 36.8 percent clip over the previous two campaigns.
The Grade: B-minus
Grant Williams' Sign-and-Trade
The Trade: Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks for two second-round picks
The Analysis: Williams never seemed likely to return to the Celtics after mysteriously vanishing from the rotation at times this past season, but as money began drying up across the Association, you started to wonder if anyone had enough to sign him for more than Boston would match.
Dallas answered that question and added Williams in a three-team sign-and-trade that also involved the San Antonio Spurs. All it took was a four-year, $54 million deal and a few second-rounders to make that happen. That's a disappointing return for the Celtics, who reportedly hoped to land a first-round pick for the versatile forward, per The Athletic's Jared Weiss.
Maybe that was wishful thinking, but this is not a great return on a solid player. Williams was a bit up and down this past season—his looming free agency and changing role probably didn't help—but he paired significant defensive versatility with a career 37.9 three-point percentage. That's a valuable combination.
Williams probably cost more than the Celtics could justify paying to a fourth big, but his absence will be felt. You could say, at least Boston didn't lose him for nothing, but there's a non-zero chance the incoming second-rounders wind up providing exactly that.
The Grade: D-plus