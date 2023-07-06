Grading Celtics' Early Moves in NBA Free Agency

1 of 3

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Contract: Two years, $4.2 million



The Analysis: As soon as Smart was out the door, Boston had pressing needs for playmaking and perimeter defense.



The 6'7" Banton could help scratch both itches.



He shines brightest on the defensive end, where his length and mobility gives him three-position versatility. He hasn't had a ton of offensive opportunities through two NBA seasons, but he has so far proven to be a sound decision-maker, an athletic finisher in transition and a shaky outside shooter.



There's a decent chance he fails to crack Boston's crowded backcourt rotation next season, but at this price, it's a gamble worth taking. He could certainly carve a niche as a defensive specialist.



The Grade: C-plus