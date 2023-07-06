Who Is the Top Edge in 2024 NFL Draft? Getting to Know Dallas Turner, Best Prospects

0 of 5

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The last two draft classes featured highly regarded edge-defenders who heard their names called with the first, second and third overall picks.

Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson and Will Anderson Jr. were elite talents. But the overall quality of their respective classes will be challenged by the 2024 group, which has the potential and depth to provide multiple teams with much-needed pressure creators.

"The edge group should be special next year," one NFL college scouting director told ESPN's Matt Miller. "[Alabama's Dallas] Turner, [Florida State's Jared] Verse, J.T. Tuimoloau at Ohio State ... but Turner has the total package. You'll get some Micah Parsons comps there."

Any comparison to Parsons is eye-opening. The 24-year-old defender is the league's most explosive pass-rusher, with the speed, athleticism and power to make professional blockers look silly.

Lofty expectations with scouting circles have already been placed on five specific prospects currently projected as first-round possibilities before the 2023 campaign begins.