49ers' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training Camp

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers will enter training camp with three quarterbacks who could earn the starting job, but in reality, that position belongs to one person.

Brock Purdy will be the Week 1 starter, as long as he is healthy, which means Sam Darnold and Trey Lance are competing to be the backup.

All three signal-callers may not be make it to the end of the regular season on the 49ers roster.

Darnold did not have a great last few seasons, but he still carries starting experience in the NFL and that could intrigue a team on the trade market if an injury happens.

Lance is more of an unknown because of his small sample size of playing time, but his potential and position deep on the depth chart could lead to some trade looks as well.

Quarterback is probably the one position the 49ers can afford to trade one player from, but there could be one or two other players who receive interest from elsewhere because of team needs and San Francisco's depth.