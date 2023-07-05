49ers' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training CampJuly 5, 2023
49ers' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training Camp
The San Francisco 49ers will enter training camp with three quarterbacks who could earn the starting job, but in reality, that position belongs to one person.
Brock Purdy will be the Week 1 starter, as long as he is healthy, which means Sam Darnold and Trey Lance are competing to be the backup.
All three signal-callers may not be make it to the end of the regular season on the 49ers roster.
Darnold did not have a great last few seasons, but he still carries starting experience in the NFL and that could intrigue a team on the trade market if an injury happens.
Lance is more of an unknown because of his small sample size of playing time, but his potential and position deep on the depth chart could lead to some trade looks as well.
Quarterback is probably the one position the 49ers can afford to trade one player from, but there could be one or two other players who receive interest from elsewhere because of team needs and San Francisco's depth.
Sam Darnold
The 2023 version of Darnold may not seem appeasing on the trade market, but this is the NFL, where one quarterback injury could drastically change the market.
Darnold could start Week 1 for the 49ers if Purdy does not recover from his elbow injury in time, and that may benefit all parties in the long run.
If Darnold earns one or two starts, he could show prospective suitors that he is capable of winning games in the NFL once again.
The Carolina Panthers thought that was what they were getting two years ago, but Darnold left Charlotte with the same amount of touchdown passes and interceptions.
The 2018 first-round pick might garner trade interest if he has a good camp, potentially starts in Purdy's absence and the right situation pops up elsewhere.
An injury, or a disappointing young quarterback, would be the reasons why a team rings the 49ers about Darnold.
He seems like the more likely trade candidate than Lance right now because of his experience, but if Lance fails to win the backup job, his status could change.
Trey Lance
Lance's worst-case scenario is that he loses out to Darnold on the 49ers depth chart.
That could seal the quarterback's fate with the team that drafted him.
Lance's trade value would plummet in that situation because it would signal to the other 31 franchises that he does not have what it takes to beat out a veteran quarterback.
But because this is a quarterback-driven NFL, Lance could still generate a phone call or two from a team who thinks it can fix him and turn him into a solid reserve.
Of course, Lance's best-case scenario is the earn the backup job and maybe start in place of Purdy in September.
If that does not happen, the 49ers could raise the white flag on their 2021 first-round draft pick and potentially collect one or two late-round draft picks in return for him.
Jordan Mason
A handful of teams will naturally scour the running back market throughout the preseason.
Jordan Mason presents an interesting trade case for franchises who may lose a running back before Week 1.
Mason is clearly the third-string running back on the 49ers roster behind Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, but at 24, he could intrigue a few teams if he puts together a strong preseason.
Mason should receive a large amount of carries in preseason as the 49ers look to protect McCaffrey and Mitchell.
The injury history of both players is the primary reason for the 49ers to keep Mason for the entire regular season, but if everything is going well and Tyrion Davis-Price develops into a decent backup, the NFC West side could feel comfortable fielding calls about Mason.