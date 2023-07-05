Answers to Biggest Questions Teams Face in 2023 NFL Season

1 of 8

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Jets have put all of their eggs in Aaron Rodgers' basket in hopes that the four-time MVP can rebound from a poor season in Green Bay and lead them to their first Super Bowl in more than half a century.

And while it's possible a new setting with arguably more support will reinvigorate the 39-year-old, the reality is he's done.

Rodgers' passer rating plummeted by more than 20 points in 2022, with his yards-per-attempt average dropping by nearly a full yard and his QBR sinking astronomically from 69.1 to 39.3. He had a lousy 86.1 passer rating in the second half of one-score games, a mediocre 88.7 rating on deep pass attempts and an awful 76.2 rating on third down. And he ranked well below the league median in completed air yards per attempt despite being one of the least-pressured quarterbacks in the NFL.

Only 15 quarterbacks in NFL history have started games in their 40s, and very few of them have experienced real success. Tom Brady might have suddenly worked magic with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his 40s, but he's a massive exception to the rule.

Answer: No