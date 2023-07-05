Hot Takes for Davante Adams, More Raiders Stars Ahead of Training Camp

1 of 3

Dan Graziano of ESPN recently put out a list of the "most intriguing" players of the 2023 season. The list includes 10 players with varying storylines heading into the season but Davante Adams' inclusion will be of particular interest to Raiders fans.

The analyst asks an important question about what it's going to look like if Adams becomes frustrated with the Raiders offense.

Adams proved to be one of the best receivers in the game last season. He posted his second season with over 1,500 yards and proved he could do it without Aaron Rodgers while reuniting with Derek Carr, who was his college quarterback at Fresno State.

Now, Carr is gone and Adams has been open about being less than excited about the moves the team made this offseason.

"I'm going to have to buy into this and try to be as optimistic as possible," he told Mirin Fader of The Ringer. "It's not what I expected to happen, but it's something that's the reality now."

That's a positive take from Adams, but it also isn't promising. Jimmy Garoppolo is not the most exciting quarterback to be paired with. He can be an efficient operator of an offense but he does have physical limitations.

The Raiders open with the Denver Broncos who they beat twice last season, but then they get the Bills, Steelers and Chargers before playing Adams' former team on Monday Night Football.

It's not hard to envision a scenario where a slow start and a loss to the Packers on national television could wear out the relationship between Adams and the Raiders.